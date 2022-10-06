Global Home Bedding Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Home Bedding Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Home Bedding Global Market Report 2022”, the home bedding market is expected to grow from $72.67 billion in 2021 to $78.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.19%. The global home bedding market size is expected to grow to $108.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.27%. The increasing consumer expenditure on home furnishing is significantly driving the growth of the home bedding market.

Key Trends In The Home Bedding Market

Developing customizable mattresses and bed linens is a key trend gaining popularity in the home bedding market. Major companies operating in the home bedding sector are focused on developing customizable mattresses and bed linens to strengthen their position.

Overview Of The Home Bedding Market

The home bedding global market consists of sales of home bedding products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used for home décor with different textures and styles. Home beddings are washable materials that are placed above the bed for comfort, beauty, warmth, and hygiene. Home beddings are also known as bedclothes or bed linen.

Home Bedding Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Mattress, Bed Linen, Pillows, Blankets, Others

• By Distribution: Offline, Online

• By Application: Personal, Hotel, Others

• By Geography: The global home bedding market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as American Textile Company, Beaumont & Brown Ltd, Boll & Branch, Westpoint Home, Pacific Coast Feather Company, Hollander Sleep Products, Portico, Crane and Canopy, Bombay Dyeing, Serta Simmons Bedding, Frette, Beaumont & Brown Ltd., Peacock Alley, SFERRA, DOWNLITE, SAMPEDRO, Bellino Fine Linens, D’décor, and Beaumont & Brown Ltd.

Home Bedding Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of home bedding global market. The market report analyzes home bedding market size, home bedding global market growth drivers, home bedding global market segmentation, home bedding global market major players, home bedding global market growth across geographies, home bedding global market trends and home bedding market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The home bedding global market research report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

