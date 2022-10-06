Microcontroller Global Market Estimated To Grow At 12% Rate

Microcontroller Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Microcontroller Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Microcontroller Global Market Report 2022”, the microcontroller market is expected to grow from $17.51 billion in 2021 to $19.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.13%. The global microcontrollers market size is expected to grow to $29.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.57%. The growing utilization of IoT technologies globally is contributing to the growth of the microcontroller market.

Key Trends In The Microcontroller Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the microcontroller market. The use of AI in vehicle manufacturing will help automakers reduce manufacturing costs and provide a safer factory floor. AI also helps in predicting malfunctions in automotive parts.

Overview Of The Microcontroller Market

The microcontroller market consists of sales of microcontrollers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a compact integrated circuit that is designed to govern a specific operation in an embedded system. Microcontroller includes a processor, memory, and input/output (I/O) peripherals on a single chip. It takes inputs from the device it is controlling and holding control by sending the signals to many parts of the device.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: 8-Bit Microcontroller, 16-Bit Microcontroller, 32-Bit Microcontroller

• By Memory: Embedded Memory Microcontroller, External Memory Microcontroller

• By Architecture: AVR Architecture, PIC Architecture, ARM Architecture, Others

• By Application Outlook: Automotive, Consumer Electronics and Telecommunication, Industrial, Medical Devices, Military and Defense

• By Geography: The global microcontroller market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Analog Devices Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Silicon Laboratories, Zilog Inc, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd, EM Microelectronic, Yamaichi Electronics Co. Ltd, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Arm Limited, Parallax Inc, Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, and Danfoss.

