Healthcare RFID Global Market Estimated To Grow At 18% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare RFID Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Healthcare RFID Global Market Report 2022”, the healthcare RFID market is expected to grow from $2.21 billion in 2021 to $2.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.30%. The global healthcare RFID market size is expected to grow to $5.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.26%. The increasing stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical sector are significantly driving the growth of the healthcare RFID market.

Key Trends In The Healthcare RFID Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare RFID market. Major companies operating in the healthcare RFID sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Overview Of The Healthcare RFID Market

The healthcare RFID global market consists of sales of healthcare Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technologies by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that is a form of wireless communication to transfer data from an electronic tag attached to an object to a reader. RFID helps reduce drug counterfeiting, streamline the clinical trial process, facilitate better identification accuracy, simplify inventory management, consolidate patient tracking, improves caregiver-patient communication, and eliminates the risk of giving the wrong medication.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Tags and Labels, RFID Systems

• By End-User: Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, Research Institutions and Laboratories, Others

• By Application: Asset Tracking, Patient Tracking, Pharmaceutical Tracking, Blood Tracking, Others

• By Geography: The global healthcare RFID market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Impinj Inc., Alien Technology Corporation, GAO RFID Inc, Honeywell International Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Mobile Aspects, RF Technologies, STiD RFID, Terso Solutions, Radianse, CCL Industries Inc, CenTrak, Carinal Health, LogiTag, Biolog-id, Metratec, Tagsys RFID, Zebra Technologies, Smartrac NV, S3Edge Inc., Champion Healthcare Technologies, SpaceCode, Pepperl+Fuchs, Hurst Green, Palex Medical, Applied Wireless Identifications Group Inc., CAEN RFID S.r.l., Invengo Information Technology Ltd. Co., Motorola Solutions Inc., and Solstice Medical.

Healthcare RFID Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of healthcare RFID global market. The market report gives healthcare RFID global market analysis and healthcare RFID market forecast market size, healthcare RFID global market growth drivers, healthcare RFID global market segmentation, healthcare RFID global market major players, healthcare RFID global market growth across geographies, and healthcare RFID market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The healthcare RFID global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

