LoginRadius Launches Menstrual Leave Policy for its Female Workforce

LoginRadius announces menstrual leave policy in its India offices. The new policy will give female staff the option to take a day off during their periods.

HYDERABAD, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, October 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius, the leading consumer identity management firm, announced today that it is introducing an ambitious menstrual leave policy in its India offices. The company's new policy will give female staff the option to take a day off during their periods.With this move, the company that has around 30% female employees, working from Hyderabad and Jaipur respectively joins a small group of companies in India that believes that the menstrual cycle shouldn't be a taboo subject and also feels that it's important for women to have a healthy work-life balance.It's not surprising, then, that the concept of menstrual leave is slow to evolve in India, with only about a dozen companies getting on board to date. There is now a growing trend toward increased awareness of women's empowerment issues, and LoginRadius is taking this step to advocate its workplace as a positive and inclusive space for female employees.“I have always been a huge advocate of gender equality, so when the menstrual leave request was brought up by my female employees in an open discussion, I approved almost immediately. Although the Indian law does not mandate it, we are going the extra mile to create a more equitable environment and become one of the most female-friendly workplaces in the country,” says Rakesh Soni, CEO of LoginRadius.“We hope our actions will inspire other companies in India to implement similar policies that are more inclusive of women's needs,” he adds.This is not the first time the CIAM organization has actively promoted an employee-first initiative. In addition to their new women-focused scheme, they also endorse a flexible working policy and recently hosted a health checkup camp for their staff to cultivate a healthy work environment.About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience. The company has been named as a leading industry player in the CIAM space by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.Media Contact:LoginRadius Media Teammedia@loginradius.com+1 844-625-8889