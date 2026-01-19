LoginRadius and Inspirit Vision Partner to Accelerate Enterprise CIAM Adoption in the Middle East and India

Inspirit Vision and LoginRadius partnerhsip announcement

Leading CIAM platform and specialized Identity experts, partner together to focus on regulatory compliances and cloud modernization in Middle East and India.

LoginRadius' purpose-built customer and B2B identity platforms and Inspirit Vision's deep expertise in IAM solutions ensures we help businesses modernize their identity infrastructure.” — Cooper Matheson, Head of Global Partnerships at LoginRadius.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius today announced a strategic partnership with Inspirit Vision to accelerate the deployment of modern Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solutions for enterprises in high-growth, regulated markets across the Middle East and India. This collaboration combines LoginRadius's scalable, developer-first CIAM platform with Inspirit Vision's deep expertise in complex end-to-end Identity implementations, governance, and managed security services."This partnership immediately unlocks massive growth potential in critical, compliance-driven markets like the Middle East and India,” said Cooper Matheson, Head of Global Partnerships at LoginRadius. “LoginRadius provides the platform purpose-built for customer and B2B identity. Inspirit Vision's deep expertise in enterprise IAM solutions, especially their track record with major telecom and banking clients, ensures we are positioned to serve the demand for modern, high-security identity solutions. We're not just offering technology, we're helping businesses navigate complex compliance requirements, accelerate cloud migrations, and modernize their identity infrastructure. The end result is better protection for user data and better user experiences”.The partnership is strategically positioned to capitalize on market shifts, including the urgent need for large enterprises to migrate away from legacy identity systems like Oracle and to comply with evolving data residency and security mandates. The collaboration will focus on co-selling to customers in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) and Telecommunications sectors, leveraging Inspirit Vision's proven success in high-scale projects and regulatory compliance guidance."Our commitment is to be vendor-agnostic Identity specialists, solving the toughest identity challenges for our customers. Partnering with LoginRadius enhances our CIAM portfolio with a modern, agile platform that meets the intense regulatory and security demands we are seeing in the banking sector and mid-market." said Ashish Dubey, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Inspirit Vision. “With LoginRadius, organizations can access not just a technical solution, but a strategic upgrade to a more flexible identity platform with direct access to implementation experts who understand regional compliance requirements. With this partnership, enterprises tackling digital transformation and regulatory compliance get our proven on-the-ground expertise”.Key partnership benefits include:- Accelerated regional deployment: Leveraging Inspirit Vision's strong local market presence and expertise in regions like the Middle East, with proven short sales cycles and deep client relationships- End-to-end implementation: Combining LoginRadius's technology with Inspirit Vision's full lifecycle services, from advisory and planning to integration and ongoing Managed Security Services (MSS)- Regulatory compliance: Expert guidance on meeting local mandates, including stringent workforce and customer identity requirements for financial institutions in India and the Middle East- Legacy migration expertise: Defined migration paths for enterprises transitioning from aging Oracle identity management systems to modern, multi-cloud environments- Enhanced security: Jointly addressing emerging risks such as deepfake attacks and fraud prevention through advanced CIAM controls- Business continuity: Minimal disruption during implementation with comprehensive support from both organizationsReady to Modernize Your Identity Infrastructure?Our team can help you review your current setup and plan your transition to meet your business and compliance requirements.Contact Our Sales Team:Email: sales@loginradius.comSchedule a consultation: www.loginradius.com/contact-us You'll work directly with our platform architects and implementation experts who handle complex identity projects in regulated industries.About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a developer-first Customer Identity and Partner Identity (B2B) platform trusted by mid-to-large enterprises and SaaS companies worldwide. It powers secure authentication and user management for over 500 global brands. Purpose-built for modern customer needs, the platforms deliver enterprise-grade security, flexible integration options, and a seamless developer experience. LoginRadius handles 1.17 billion user identities globally with 99.99% uptime and peak capacity of 180,000 logins per second across 35 data centers worldwide through its API-first architecture, production-ready SDKs, and intuitive visual workflows. Backed by Microsoft's M12 and recognized as a leader in customer identity by analysts including Gartner and KuppingerCole, LoginRadius helps engineering teams cut development time while meeting compliance requirements and accelerating time-to-market for new digital experiences.LoginRadius is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.For more information, visit www.loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.About Inspirit VisionInspirit Vision is a specialized security service provider focused on Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) and Employee Identity solutions (IAM), delivering secure access for modern enterprises. The firm provides a comprehensive portfolio spanning Identity Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Customer Identity. With a proven track record serving major enterprise clients in the banking, financial services, and telecommunications sectors, Inspirit Vision positions itself as a vendor-agnostic trusted advisor, providing advisory, custom implementation, and managed support services to over 50 clients globally across the Middle East, India, and beyond.Inspirit Vision is headquartered in Pune, India.Visit www.inspiritvision.com for details.

