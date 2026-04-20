LoginRadius Named Overall Leader in KuppingerCole Analysts’ Leadership Compass 2026 LoginRadius Named Product Leader, Innovation Leader, and Market Leader too!

The report mentions LoginRadius' unrivaled app integration ecosystem, built-in ATO prevention, advanced identity analytics, and massive scalability.

Any organization looking for a flexible, but intuitive CIAM should have LoginRadius near the top of their shortlist.” — John Tolbert, Director of Cybersecurity at KuppingerCole Analysts

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius, a leading global provider of Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solutions, today announced it has been named an Overall Leader, Product Leader, Innovation Leader, and Market Leader in the 2026 KuppingerCole Analysts Leadership Compass for CIAM.The comprehensive analysis report, authored by John Tolbert, KuppinerCole’s Director of Cybersecurity, evaluated 43 global vendors to help organizations select the best identity platform for their needs.By securing top-tier placement across all primary evaluation categories, LoginRadius maintained its position as an overall leader in the market. It excelled as a premier pure-play CIAM specialist built to address almost every consumer identity use case at massive scale."LoginRadius is a global solution provider that addresses almost every use case in CIAM at scale," John Tolbert, Director of Cybersecurity at KuppingerCole Analysts added in the report.The report further states - "They provide excellent documentation and are developer-friendly even though it is primarily a turnkey SaaS solution. The vast array of connectors for third-party services of every kind makes LoginRadius easy to integrate with existing infrastructure. Any organization looking for a flexible, but intuitive CIAM should have LoginRadius near the top of their shortlist"The 2026 report highlights several key areas where the LoginRadius platform holds a definitive competitive edge. Some of those areas include:1. Superior Privacy and Consent Management - The platform was recognized for its highly thorough implementation of consent management that easily facilitates customer compliance with global privacy regulations. Uniquely, it offers full implementation of consumer account delegation, allowing for granular and complex family management scenarios.2. An Unrivaled Integration Ecosystem - LoginRadius boasts one of the most complete app connector ecosystems in the entire CIAM market. Its marketplace features pre-built connectors for third-party Identity Verification (IDV) services, CRMs, Customer Data Platforms (CDPs), marketing analytics, IT Service Management (ITSM), and Fraud Reduction Intelligence Platforms (FRIP).3. Comprehensive IoT Device Identity - As consumers connect more devices, LoginRadius successfully addresses advanced consumer IoT identity management, supporting use cases for smart speakers, wearables, consumer electronics, home automation, and connected cars.4. Intuitive Orchestration - The platform empowers tenant admins with a low-code/no-code, drag-and-drop flowchart-style interface, making it easy to rapidly customize onboarding flows, progressive profiling, and device registration using editable templates.5. Advanced Identity Analytics - The LoginRadius dashboard goes beyond basic metrics to display advanced data, including conversion funnel statistics, Account Takeover (ATO) attempt indicators, MFA adoption rates, and built-in customer marketing segmentation.Delivered primarily as a SaaS solution through a multi-cloud architecture distributed across globally located datacenters, LoginRadius provides the immense scalability and robust security certifications (including ISO 27001/27017/27018, SOC 2 Type 2, and CSA) required by modern global enterprises.To explore the complete vendor evaluations and learn more about why LoginRadius was named an Overall Leader, download the full 2026 KuppingerCole Analysts CIAM Leadership Compass report About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application.The company offers open- source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third-party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 500 brands, with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.The company has been named a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole Analysts, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.

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