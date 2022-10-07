Design I Coop Starts to develop the Online Market 'Don't Worry Design' with Pocket Company
Design I Coop Starts to develop the Online Market 'Don't Worry Design' with Pocket CompanyEUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, KOREA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design I Coop has started to develop the Design Online Market “Don’t Worry Design” with Pocket Company. Pocket Company is a startup company builder, and it helps companies’ growth by matching promising startups with investors through “Pocket Day”, a picth day for startups. Gyu-jin Jeong, CEO of Pocket Company, said “Design contents of the Design Online Market being developed by Design I Coop are areas with high growth potential when converting IT”, and added “We expect Design I Coop to turn into a digital design company and grow into a design company that provides global businesses.”
“Don’t Worry Design” is a design contents market for domestic and international customers who feel uncomfortable with design services and production, and is an interior-related subscription service for general consumers. It will also provide services such as design, production, construction, and supervision of space and design promotional materials for global and Korean companies that have entered Southeast Asia. An official from the Design I Coop said, "It is rare in Korea to provide spatial design contents as a subscription service," adding, "We are preparing differentiated services to achieve good results not only in Korea but also in Southeast Asian markets with great potential."
Design I Coop, founded in 2013, is consist of 6 companies including Studio CISO and MODAM I&C in Space Design, VANKOART and Dain Architecture, K-Plan&GongGam in Visual Design, SU&Company in Sports Event Planning.
