A Book of Banned Books released by St. Louis Publisher ColoringBook.com

This new book is about the question of what has happened to so-called free speech? The Book of Banned Books will help you protest Book Banning.

We do not accept the banning of books. We will not support censorship of Free Speech or the First Amendment”
— N. Wayne Bell, Publisher
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About the Book of Banned Books.

A visual compilation of some of the most banned books and music in the USA. Describing censorship that occurs when private individuals, government officials, or organizations remove books from libraries, school lists, bookstore shelves and the internet because they object to the content, ideas, or themes of the book.

Says Publisher Bell, "This new book is about the question of what has happened to so-called free speech? People can agree or disagree with what anyone says, books defend your right to say it and to write it. Inside this book you will find certificates of, freedom from censorship, declarations of protest printed on nice card stock, high gloss certificates are inside the book. Including an Award Certificate to protest book banning. We do not accept censorship or banning of books".

The 8.5 x 11 inch sized book is available for $6.99 in a single edition and wholesale priced for resale by stores. The full color perfect bound book is printed on a nice gloss paper, with card stock gloss covers and card stock glossy award certificates. Available for purchase on www.coloringbook.com

How does Book Banning happen? Why does it work or fail? Before a book can become banned someone must challenge it. The American Library Association defines a challenge as “an attempt to remove or restrict materials, based upon the objections of a person or group.” A successful challenge results in a ban, we also cover how to prevent it, how to protest. Step by step instructions on how to set up a protest in your community against violations of the Freedom of Speech and the First Amendment. Also included is a list of books, current and past banned books and how to set up a protest in your community.

Here is a copy of the The OFFICIAL RESOLUTION FROM CONGRESS Chairman Raskin THE BICAMERAL RESOLUTION RECOGNIZING BANNED BOOKS. 09/22/2022

Censorship of books is the most widespread form of censorship in the United States, with children’s literature being the primary target. They commonly fear that these publications will present ideas, raise questions, and incite critical inquiry among children that parents, political groups, or religious organizations are not ready to address or that they find inappropriate. "The banning of words, books, poems, printed material, songs or music historically has never worked or been a good idea," concluded Bell. As company Founder and CEO, Bell has interviewed or promoted his company and products since 1988 across multi-media avenues appearing in over 40 countries in thousands of news outlets. He resides in St. Louis, MO.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products.

