Derysq Aims to Protect Against Fraud and Cybersecurity Risks in the Cryptoverse
Derysq aims to provide people globally with a secure platform for well-informed crypto investing.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Misconceptions and novice mistakes are frequent for those investing in this new form of highly volatile digital asset – cryptocurrencies. Unfortunately, over $1.6 billion in crypto has been lost due to fraud or hacking. Derysq aims to provide the everyday individual with a secure platform for simple and well-informed crypto investing. The platform will be launching globally soon and is currently accepting sign-ups. Those who sign-up early (https://derysq.finance) will benefit from early access and early bird perks.
Derysq was developed by a highly experienced development team with Cambridge University and BYU-educated founders. Co-founders Vin Noche and Ivy Noche hail from Google and Grab, respectively, with expertise in financial risk management, branding, and software development.
“Too often in the cryptoverse, chasing high yield and profit has been more significant in retail investors’ minds than potential losses from fraudulent or insecure platforms. This is why we built Derysq. We will bring more clarity to individuals on what they’re getting into when investing in a token or staking in a protocol centralized or decentralized,” said Vin Noche, CEO of Qinta.
In recent months, the economy has experienced a crypto market ‘steep asset price decline’ with cryptocurrencies’ dollar value dropping at least two-thirds from their all-time high. Many investors were driven by emotions and ended up losing their hard-earned savings by making uninformed actions with their crypto holdings.
Derysq will not only provide users with a platform to earn stable interest on their tokens. It will also advocate for users’ safety by performing due diligence on the basket of tokens and crypto lending markets that will be made available for users to invest in. Risk management will be at the core of Derysq’s operation, guarding the users against highly speculative crypto tokens and high-risk betting in crypto lending markets.
You are invited to sign-up and get early access once Derysq (https://derysq.finance) publicly launches. Join Derysq, and be better informed about crypto investing. *CAPITAL AT RISK. Cryptocurrencies are inherently highly volatile. Consult your financial adviser.
