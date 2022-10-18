Submit Release
Pause Pain & Wellness Announces Oxford Medical Marijuana Card Clinic

Patients in Oxford, MS now have access to guided help in obtaining their medical cannabis cards.

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In July, Pause Pain & Wellness opened a new medical marijuana card clinic in Oxford, the clinic’s second location in the state of Mississippi. Healthcare providers at Pause Pain & Wellness in Oxford have started evaluating local residents to determine their eligibility for entry into the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Use Registry.

“It gives me a great sense of satisfaction that Pause Pain & Wellness is at the forefront of helping residents of Oxford, Mississippi obtain a medical marijuana card,” says Dr. Kirk L. Kinard, D.O. President, Pause Pain & Wellness Medical Cannabis Clinics.

The new clinic is located at 101 Ricky D Britt Sr Blvd Suite 1, Oxford, MS 38655. Appointments are filling quickly, so prospective patients are encouraged to visit pausethepain.com or call 833-940-5060 to schedule.

Pause Pain & Wellness—the only Mississippi clinic with statewide locations—provides focused, compassionate care using an evidence-based application of medical cannabis research. With a vast knowledge of the Mississippi medical cannabis state laws, Pause Pain & Wellness helps patients stay in compliance so they can keep their cards for as long as they need them.

