Pause Pain & Wellness Announces Oxford Medical Marijuana Card Clinic
Patients in Oxford, MS now have access to guided help in obtaining their medical cannabis cards.
It gives me a great sense of satisfaction that Pause Pain & Wellness is at the forefront of helping residents of Oxford, Mississippi obtain a medical marijuana card,”OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In July, Pause Pain & Wellness opened a new medical marijuana card clinic in Oxford, the clinic’s second location in the state of Mississippi. Healthcare providers at Pause Pain & Wellness in Oxford have started evaluating local residents to determine their eligibility for entry into the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Use Registry.
— Dr. Kirk L. Kinard, D.O.
“It gives me a great sense of satisfaction that Pause Pain & Wellness is at the forefront of helping residents of Oxford, Mississippi obtain a medical marijuana card,” says Dr. Kirk L. Kinard, D.O. President, Pause Pain & Wellness Medical Cannabis Clinics.
The new clinic is located at 101 Ricky D Britt Sr Blvd Suite 1, Oxford, MS 38655. Appointments are filling quickly, so prospective patients are encouraged to visit pausethepain.com or call 833-940-5060 to schedule.
Pause Pain & Wellness—the only Mississippi clinic with statewide locations—provides focused, compassionate care using an evidence-based application of medical cannabis research. With a vast knowledge of the Mississippi medical cannabis state laws, Pause Pain & Wellness helps patients stay in compliance so they can keep their cards for as long as they need them.
