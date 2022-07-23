Submit Release
News Search

There were 458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,070 in the last 365 days.

Pause Pain & Wellness Opens Jackson Medical Marijuana Card Clinic

Pause Pain & Wellness Medical Marijuana Card Appointment

100% Money Back Guarantee. If you don’t qualify, you don’t pay!

Pause Pain & Wellness Medical Marijuana Card Logo

Pause Pain & Wellness Logo

Pause Pain & Wellness Medical Marijuana Card Doctor Quote

Pause Pain & Wellness Medical Marijuana Card Doctor Quote

On July 1, Pause Pain & Wellness opened the doors to a new Jackson medical marijuana card clinic.

My research supports medical marijuana as a helpful therapeutic medication option.”
— Dr. Kirk L. Kinard, D.O.
JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 1, Pause Pain & Wellness opened the doors to a new Jackson medical marijuana card clinic. The clinic will be overseen by Dr. Lori Marshall, MD. Dr. Marshall is a Pain Medicine specialist with over 17 years of medical experience. A Mississippi native, she graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine and completed her Pain Medicine fellowship and Anesthesia residency there in 2010. Dr. Marshall is affiliated with Merit Health and Baptist Medical Center. Healthcare providers at the clinic are currently evaluating local residents for entry into the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Use Registry.

“I look forward to seeing our patients and members of the community. We appreciate the opportunity to educate them about cannabis medicine,” says Dr. Marshall. “We recognize that this moment has been a long time coming for the people of Mississippi. Many of our fellow residents have suffered from chronic pain and illness for a long time, and I’m glad we can finally offer an alternative that may provide them with relief.”

“I’m pleased to be able to make obtaining a medical marijuana card convenient for residents of Jackson,” says Dr. Kirk L. Kinard, D.O. President, Pause Pain & Wellness Medical Cannabis Clinics.

The clinic is located at 514 E Woodrow Wilson Ave., Suite F-2, Jackson, MS 39216. Appointments are already booking up quickly so prospective patients are encouraged to visit pausethepain.com or to call 833-940-5060 to book.

Pause Pain & Wellness exists to provide focused and compassionate care to patients throughout the state of Mississippi using an evidence-based application of medical cannabis research. As the only clinic with statewide locations, Pause Pain & Wellness goes above and beyond to keep patients in compliance with Mississippi law so they can keep their cards for as long as they need them.

Robert Gammons
Pause Pain & Wellness
+1 833-940-5060
info@pauseclinics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Pause Pain & Wellness Opens Jackson Medical Marijuana Card Clinic

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.