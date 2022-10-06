Finlyte Named NetSuite Partner of the Year

Finlyte Partners was recognized as the NetSuite Breakthrough BPO Partner of the Year.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finlyte Partners (“Finlyte”) announces recognition as the NetSuite Breakthrough BPO Partner of the Year. This is the company’s third NetSuite award and the second Partner of the Year award over the last three years.

This year’s award recognition is for providing exceptional outsourced accounting and business process services. Finlyte offers a dedicated Business Process Outsourcing solution that enables companies to tap into the power of the best-in-class Oracle NetSuite ERP platform to run a successful and profitable enterprise.

“We provide end-to-end support to customers, helping them realize a significant reduction in upfront and ongoing costs utilizing NetSuite and outsourced accounting services,” says Austen Wise, Director of Sales. “The strategy is to limit each company’s initial investment in NetSuite while providing scalable outsourced back office services that fit each customer’s current and future operating reality.”

Finlyte BPO includes several bundles of services to choose from to support each critical aspect of running a growing business. The available offerings include the following.

- Accounting: AP processing, bill management, collecting W9s, AP approval process, payment processing, contractor payments, processing yearly 1099s, business insurance, pre-paid amortization of insurance cost, approval and payment of insurance bills, receivables and receipts, reconciliation of receipts, credit memos, receipt and reconciliation of inventory and inventory reporting, booking amortization and reconciliation of fixed assets, sales tax reporting and filing, consolidated and location monthly financial reporting, cash flow reporting, royalty reporting, franchise reporting, and monthly reconciliations of bank accounts, credit cards, pre-paid accounts, accruals, and balance sheets.

- Payroll: payroll processing, reconciliation of payroll to ensure deductions are correct for benefits, booking applicable payroll each payroll period, workers’ comp prep audit, recording and reconciliation of garnishments (e.g. Child Support), expense report reconciliation and payment, payroll accrual, and payroll GL entry prep.

- Human Resources: employee benefits management, employee benefits renewal, management of enrollment and termination of benefits, filing unemployment responses, recording of garnishments, benefit bills recording in NetSuite and reconciliations, Workers’ Comp audit, employee management, 401(k) management, allocation of benefits costs, help with employee benefit questions.

- CFO: State/Local/Federal/Global guidance on entity structure, partnership accounting and reporting, investment strategy consulting, financial review for investors, economic strategy and forecasting, oversight of capital structure, future growth potential and market opportunity consulting, evaluation of the overhead structure, support renegotiations of contracts, identify cost reduction/margin enhancements opportunities, support buy/sell due diligence, perform Quality of Earnings (Q of E) reviews, develop business plans to raise capital.

Finlyte is capable of taking on the back-office role in a variety of ways. A team of local accounting experts quickly integrates into each customer’s system to ensure the right policies and procedures are implemented and to provide timely, accurate financial reports.

Each BPO solution is crafted to fit the customer’s needs to support financial management, account management, and oversight. Customers gain confidence knowing that their accounting, financial, and business situations are under control. As companies grow, Finlyte has the expertise to guide customers through complex situations.

ABOUT FINLYTE: Founded in 2018 and located in Austin, Texas, Finlyte is a business solutions provider focused on enhancing financial visibility and central office efficiency for growing clients. Finlyte is primarily driven by implementing Oracle NetSuite, a best-in-class and cloud-based ERP solution. To support the NetSuite BPO program, Finlyte provides business process outsourcing of corporate accounting services -- delivered by seasoned Finlyte accountants on both a short-term and a long-term basis -- for our NetSuite clients.

Finlyte supports 150+ shared clients with NetSuite in industries that include healthcare, manufacturing, software, professional services, multi-channel retail, wholesale & distribution, and more. In 2020, Finlyte was named the Oracle NetSuite 2020 Partner of the Year for the General Business vertical. In 2022, Finlyte was named Partner of the Year in the category of Breakthrough BPO Partner of the Year. Working together with NetSuite, Finlyte provides a personalized and future-proof combination of technology and services supporting companies throughout the U.S.