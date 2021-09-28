Finlyte Introduces New Healthcare Solution Providing Full Visibility Into Financial Performance

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finlyte Partners (“Finlyte”) introduces the Finlyte Healthcare Platform, a dedicated solution that enables healthcare providers to gain full visibility into the financial performance of their practice.

Leveraging the power of the best-in-class Oracle NetSuite ERP platform, the Finlyte Healthcare Platform offers healthcare providers end-to-end support to run a successful and profitable practice.

The Finlyte Healthcare Platform includes connections with medical billing solutions and EMRs, standard reporting and dashboard capabilities to view financial and operational metrics, and support from a dedicated Finlyte representative who has NetSuite implementation experience in the healthcare industry.

“Healthcare providers are time-strapped and resource-constrained. We are proud to introduce a new financial solution to provide healthcare providers with the support they need to evaluate the health of their practice and make informed decisions,” says Austen Wise, Director of Business Development. “The combination of access to the NetSuite ERP platform and the support of our award-winning team will enable our healthcare clients to accelerate growth and achieve their operational goals.”

The Finlyte Healthcare Platform is ideal for urgent care facilities, medical practices, dental practices, veterinarian clinics, and other types of specialty care providers. Clients will receive access to key features such as multiple entity management and consolidation, real-time reporting and analytics, industry-specific compliance and audit-ability functionality, and a cloud-based system that is safe, secure, and reliable.

- Find out more about the Finlyte Healthcare Platform at https://finlyte.com/healthcare-platform-solution/. Follow Finlyte on LinkedIn for additional updates - https://www.linkedin.com/company/finlyte/.

ABOUT FINLYTE: Founded in 2017 and located in Austin, Texas, Finlyte is a business solutions provider focused on enhancing financial visibility and central office efficiency for growing clients. Finlyte is primarily driven by implementing Oracle NetSuite, a best-in-class and cloud-based ERP solution. Finlyte follows this focus with Business Process Outsourcing of corporate accounting services -- delivered by seasoned Finlyte accountants on both a short term and a long term basis -- for our NetSuite clients. Finlyte supports 120+ shared clients with NetSuite in industries that include healthcare, manufacturing, software, professional services, multi-channel retail, wholesale & distribution, and more. In 2020, Finlyte was named the Oracle NetSuite 2020 Partner of the Year for the General Business vertical. Working together with NetSuite, Finlyte provides a personalized and future-proof combination of technology and services supporting companies throughout the U.S.