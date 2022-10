Land a Sweet Remote Developer Job and Earn a Weekend in Vegas to Party for Good

Submit your resume, complete 90 days of employment, and earn a sweet weekend in Vegas to Party for Good #vegas #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob #menkickass www.RecruitingforGood.com For over 20 years Recruiting for Good has represented talented professionals; we look forward to helping you land a sweet job #landsweetjob #partyforgood #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Technical staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is offering candidates placed in contract and consulting positions; fun weekend getaways to party in Vegas.

Looking to land a sweet job, kickass, and party for good; submit your resume to Recruiting for Good today!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; preparing kids for tomorrows' jobs.Recruiting for Good announces a sweet perk for consultants and contractors who submit their resumes to the staffing agency and succesfully complete 5 months of employment; earn a kickass party weekend in Vegas. Visit here to learn more about open jobs.How to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good 1. Submit resume to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.2. A Recruiting for Good Team member helps consultant land a sweet job.3. Upon completion of 5 months employment, consultant earns a party weekend in Vegas.According to Carlos Cymerman, Kickass Founder of Recruiting for Good "After 25 years of helping professionals land sweet jobs, and improving their life; I wanted to show my appreciation, by creating a kickass reward to escape your job, your life, and maybe even your wife."AboutRecruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgoodLove to party in Vegas, join the club. Recruiting for Good is rewarding tech candidate referrals with Kickass Vegas Weekends. Have a co-worker or friend looking for a tech job, refer them to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com upon completion of probation period, we will reward your Vegas Weekend.