Land a Sweet Remote Developer Job and Earn a Weekend in Vegas to Party for Good

Submit your resume, complete 90 days of employment, and earn a sweet weekend in Vegas to Party for Good #vegas #recruitingforgood #landsweetjob #menkickass www.RecruitingforGood.com

For over 20 years Recruiting for Good has represented talented professionals; we look forward to helping you land a sweet job #landsweetjob #partyforgood #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Technical staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is offering candidates placed in contract and consulting positions; fun weekend getaways to party in Vegas.

Looking to land a sweet job, kickass, and party for good; submit your resume to Recruiting for Good today!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; preparing kids for tomorrows' jobs.

Recruiting for Good announces a sweet perk for consultants and contractors who submit their resumes to the staffing agency and succesfully complete 5 months of employment; earn a kickass party weekend in Vegas. Visit here to learn more about open jobs.

How to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good?

1. Submit resume to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.
2. A Recruiting for Good Team member helps consultant land a sweet job.
3. Upon completion of 5 months employment, consultant earns a party weekend in Vegas.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Kickass Founder of Recruiting for Good "After 25 years of helping professionals land sweet jobs, and improving their life; I wanted to show my appreciation, by creating a kickass reward to escape your job, your life, and maybe even your wife."

About

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Love to party in Vegas, join the club. Recruiting for Good is rewarding tech candidate referrals with Kickass Vegas Weekends. Have a co-worker or friend looking for a tech job, refer them to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com upon completion of probation period, we will reward your Vegas Weekend.

