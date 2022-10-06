bsbltyping International Speed Typing Competitions Timetable 2022/2023
Daily Winners BIG MATCH No.1 - The best Burst Speed Typists in the world compete against each other online October 25th/26th 2022
Typing competitions started in the 1880’s to promote typewriters. bsbltyping brings a new age of great typing competitions to find, recognise achievement, and reward the fastest typists in the world”BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackpool, UK, based bsbltyping.com is the biggest cash prize speed typing competition site on the Internet. They hold regular Weekly £10 Prize Fastest Typist and Monthly £30 Prize Fastest Typist Competitions along with a Daily £5 Prize Fastest Typist Competition which is held every Tuesday/Wednesday.
In October 2022 invited qualified competitors from Australia, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, Norway, United States, United Kingdom will be competing in a speed typing Daily Winners Big Match that is two competitions in one.
The first set of competitors are the Invited Winners, these are competitors who have previously won a Daily £5 Prize Fastest Typist Competition . The second set of competitors is made up of any competitor who has taken part in a competition, but who has not won. These are the Wildcard competitors and they are given the limited number of Wildcard places on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Daily £5 Prize Fastest Typist Competition began in December 2021 and in which competitor with username Shaz, from Norway, became the 2021 Fastest Typist in the World over 15 Seconds with a 217 words per minute speed and amazing 99.33% first-time accuracy. An award was also given to competitor Xeogran who achieved a score of 208 WPM and 100% accuracy to become the 2021 Fastest Typist in Poland.
Tony Rust, Managing Director of Better Skills, Better Life Limited, the company behind bsbltyping explained, “We have successfully run over 200 Cash Prize Fastest Typist Competitions and given away thousands of pounds in cash prizes to some of the most impressively fast and most accurate typists in the world.”
"We’ve been upgrading our bsbltyping.com website and back office to automate our 12 signature, bigger prize value Big Matches, and we’re ready to end 2021 and to start 2023 on a high note with a series of Big Matches at the rate of one per month. There are six cash prizes per Big Match, 1st 2nd and 3rd cash prizes for the Invited Winners and 1st, 2nd and 3rd cash prizes for the Wildcard competitors. Top prizes range from £25 to £200.”
For each of the three regular cash prize speed typing competitions - Daily, Weekly and Monthly - bsbltyping have a league table system of Winners, Champions and Hall of Famers. It takes four wins within a ten week period in a competition to become a Champion of that competition and then two further wins within a ten week period to become a Famer. Once a competitor becomes a Famer they can no longer take part in that specific cash prize competition but they are entitled to an Invited Winner invitation to each Big Match for which they qualify. Each invited winner currently receives a Support Appreciation Payment for actively taking part in a Big Match.
The list of the next 6 Big Matches is:
October 2022 - Daily Winners Big Match No.1 - 15 Second Burst Speed
November 2022 - Weekly Winners Big Match No.3 - 1 Minute Typing
January 2023 - Monthly Winners Big Match No.1 - 500 Words Typing
February 2023 - Weekly Famers Big Match No.1 - 1 Minute Typing
March 2023 - Monthly Champions Big Match No.1 - 500 Words Typing
April 2023 - Weekly Winners Big Match No.4 - 1 Minute Typing
