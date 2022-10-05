Public hearing on Avera Granite Falls Health Center’s relocation of labor, delivery services set for Oct. 13

News Release

Oct. 5, 2022



Contact information

A public hearing for the relocation of labor and delivery services from Avera Granite Falls Health Center in Granite Falls to Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center in Marshall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2022.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s Health Regulation Division will provide a forum for the greater Granite Falls community to discuss the relocation of labor and delivery services for Avera Granite Falls Health Center in Granite Falls to Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center in Marshall beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

Clinic-based prenatal, postnatal and well-baby care will continue to be provided locally at Avera Medical Group and Avera Granite Falls Health Center.

Participants can join the public hearing virtually via Microsoft Teams: Join at Avera Granite Falls Health Center Relocation of Labor and Delivery Services or call 1-651-395-7448 and use the access code 592 084 434#.

Those interested can provide comments or questions on the MDH website at Avera Granite Falls Health Center Hearing by Oct. 13, 2022.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services or cessation in offering certain services. The detail is available at Minnesota Statutes Sec. 31.

-MDH-

Scott Smith

MDH Communications

651-503-1440

scott.smith@state.mn.us