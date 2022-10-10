Tierrasanta's New Code Wiz To Host Ribbon Cutting
San Diego Students Welcome New STEM and Robotics Center
"We have to provide tomorrow's visionaries and tech innovators with scholarly initiatives that kids can get excited about learning. Our workshops cater to every child's interests and skill set.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Code Wiz of Tierrasanta, San Diego, is hosting a grand opening for students and families in the greater San Diego community on Saturday, Oct. 22, starting at 10 a.m. The new Code Wiz, at 10425 Tierrasanta Blvd, Suite 110, includes two techies, Davon Copeland and Richard Daos, two Navy Veterans who opened San Diego's new hub for super-fun, highly individualized STEM experiences for children ages 7-17.
In San Diego County, STEM programs steadily increase in popularity, and more community leaders and school officials push for diverse and educational career academies focused on science and technology. Copeland and Daos felt compelled to pursue educational opportunities for school-age children in tech after realizing the disparity of minorities in tech.
"We want all kids to get access to opportunities in tech," Copeland said. "Public schools are not doing enough to move the needle in the right direction for students."
During Saturday's (Oct. 22) grand opening, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Copeland and Daos will introduce Tierrasanta and other San Diego communities to its classes that foster problem-solving, communication, creativity, and math skills.
According to Daos, the learning center is flexible and has individualized programs for each child to uncover their adventures in coding and robotics. Classes are held on-site or online, making them easy to integrate into any schedule, including summer and spring break camp sessions also available.
"The goal is to get young people brilliant on the basics of the tech industry so that when they get in the workforce, they are ready to compete," Copeland said.
In these classes, according to Copeland, students will learn how to build multi-level video games and create animation, be introduced to popular programming languages, and be taught how to build websites in HTML, CSS, and Javascript.
Other classes allow students to create their versions of popular games. Robotics competitions are also available and allow students to join Code Wiz teams to compete in the national FIRST LEGO League Challenge.
"We have to provide tomorrow's visionaries and tech innovators with scholarly initiatives that kids can get excited about learning," Daos said. "Our workshops cater to every child's interests and skill set. We want our students to find passion while mastering these skills."
Code Wiz Tierrasanta, San Diego, is planning a grand opening for Saturday, Oct. 22, to start with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. The event will include fun family activities and an opportunity to tour the center and meet the Code Wiz team.
"We want everyone to swing by even if, for a quick — 'Hello," Daos said.
Students will also have the opportunity to preview different activity stations and access demonstrations of Code Wiz's programming, which includes coding, virtual reality, game creation, robot demos, and more. Other festivities include a ribbon cutting featuring invited press and San Diego elected officials, 30-minute trial classes, and Pi discounts for Founding Families for life. These classes are for children ages seven to 17.
The Grand Opening of Code Wiz Starts from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, at 10425 Tierrasanta Blvd, Suite 110, San Diego, US, 92124.
About Code Wiz: Code Wiz Tierrasanta is owned and operated by two Navy Veterans, Davon Copeland, and Richard Daos, who grew up in San Diego. The duo is determined to bring the foundations of the ever-expanding world of tech, coding, and robotics to the community of Tierrasanta, especially military families and other underserved populations. At Code Wiz, we believe learning to code is the easiest way to shape your child's future. Our students develop programming skills along with approaches to critical thinking and problem-solving. Best of all, anyone can learn to code—no matter their age, tech proficiency, or personal interests. We've designed fun, flexible programs to ensure every child becomes a wiz.
