Panel Processing to Attend PRINTING United Expo 2022
Connect with custom wood panel manufacturer, Panel Processing, at the printing industry’s biggest event of the yearLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading wood component manufacturer, Panel Processing, will be attending the PRINTING United Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 19-21. They will be operating out of booth #C5220.
The PRINTING United Expo—formerly known as the SGIA (Specialty Graphic Imaging Association) Expo—is an event that brings people from every part of the printing industry together to buy and sell equipment and products, share printing solutions, and discuss the latest industry trends. This will be the first PRINTING United Expo held since 2018 when the SGIA Expo name was retired.
Panel Processing will be attending the Expo as a member of the PRINTING United Alliance (formerly SGIA): the premier trade association for printing professionals looking to grow their business.
This year’s PRINTING United Expo will provide those in the printing industry with the opportunity to connect with old contacts, create new relationships, check out new products, and network for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Panel Processing will be promoting their Eco-Finish™ Digital Print Media at the Expo. Eco-Finish™ is a specially formulated water-based coating that is environmentally friendly and provides an excellent printing surface for high-quality digital or screen printing. It can be applied to a variety of rigid board substrates of various thicknesses (including slatwall, markerboard, and chalkboard) with dimensions up to 5 feet wide and 8 feet long. Eco-Finish™ is an excellent choice for large format printing such as signage and graphic-intense Point of Purchase (POP) displays.
Panel Processing will also be promoting their Pegboard Skinz—perforated paper overlays (also known as pegboard backer paper) that can be placed directly over existing pegboard panels and secured with pegs, tree clips, or double sided tape. Pegboard Skinz can be used to change a display without tearing paper; they provide a quick, cost-effective way to revamp a retail environment.
Additionally, Panel Processing will be introducing laminated chalkboard and markerboard. “Traditionally, we have offered these products as a coated surface; we are now offering them as a laminate, which accepts both traditional chalk and liquid chalk pens. The laminate also accepts screen and digital printing,” said National Marketing Manager Stacy LaFleche.
Panel Processing believes the PRINTING United Expo will provide a great opportunity to help printers become less reliant on paper and plastic by offering a suitable wood product alternative. Unlike plastic or PVC, rigid substrates from Panel Processing are eco-friendly and biodegradable. They are also more cost effective and easily obtainable than other materials, at the moment.
“With recent supply chain issues in obtaining other materials and price increases on materials, wood products have held their own, and we’ve seen an increased demand for our products in the POP industry,” said Tim Witucki, Senior Account Manager.
For more information about printing solutions and innovations from Panel Processing, stop by their booth at the 2022 PRINTING United Expo.
About Panel Processing: Panel Processing is your premier provider of custom wood panels. An employee-owned wood component manufacturer with over 50 years of industry experience, Panel Processing has the capabilities required to meet all of your composite panel needs. To learn more about our products and services, visit our website today.
