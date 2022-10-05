Submit Release
Merida, Capital of Mexico’s Yucatan State, Among 5 ‘Best Large Cities’ at Condé Nast 2022 Readers Choice Awards

Only Mexican city on this year’s list, Yucatecan colonial gem makes top 10 for second year running

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers of Condé Nast Traveler have selected the Mexican city of Merida as one of this year’s “Best Large Cities” in the world, thanks to its attractions, culture and extensive promotion of the state of Yucatán as a destination. Announced the morning of Oct. 4, 2022, Mérida’s ranking came in among the first four places in the 2022 Readers Choice Awards.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers Choice Awards, launched more than three decades ago, are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

In 2021, the Yucatecan capital became part of the “Large Cities” category in the prestigious awards, ranking at No. 6. This year’s edition sees Merida move up two spots to No. 4. The only Mexican city in the top 5 of the list, the charming yet cosmopolitan Yucatecan capital joins Singapore; Bangkok, Thailand; Tokyo, Japan; and Quebec City in Canada in the top-ranked urban quintet.

In 2019, Merida ranked No. 1 at the Condé Nast Traveler Readers Choice Awards in the category of "Small Cities," garnering more than 600,000 votes; it maintained its position on the list in 2020.

In 2022, attributes that earned Merida reader recognition and admiration are not only its storied urban streets, full of colorful, Spanish colonial-era facades but also the Maya history and heritage that imbues each of its corners, as well as nearby Yucatecan attractions such as the UNESCO Heritage sites of Uxmal and Chichen Itza. Also not to be missed are the Gulf Coast beaches at Progreso, as well as the state’s art and gastronomy, which undoubtedly captivate visitors who set foot in the intriguing Yucatecan capital.

The administration of Yucatan Gov. Mauricio Vila Dosal has promoted the transformation of the state’s tourism sector, ensuring its benefits reach the entire territory through the diversification of products, mainly within Yucatan, in order to reactivate local economies and create jobs for Yucatecan families.
As part of the promotion of Yucatan as an ideal place to visit, the state has participated in international travel industry events and fairs — taking along a little taste of what it has to offer — and campaigns such as “365 Days in Yucatan” and “365 Flavors of Yucatan” have been launched, seeking to promote the great variety of activities and gastronomy available statewide.

