Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,007 in the last 365 days.

Bionix® to Attend American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) 2022 National Conference & Exhibition in Anaheim, CA

Bionix® to Attend American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) 2022 National Conference & Exhibition in Anaheim, CA

MAUMEE, OHIO, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bionix announced its attendance at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) 2022 National Conference & Exhibition in Anaheim, CA, beginning October 7 through October 11, 2022.

Bionix will be exhibiting at booth 1945, where it will feature various products, including those created by Bionix to help with injection relief, ear and nasal care, and ear irrigation. The company’s most recent launch, ClearLook™, is the next generation of Lighted Ear Curettes™ and will also be featured at the exhibition.

ClearLook Lighted Ear Curettes offer a unique and ergonomic handle design that promotes a natural and comfortable grip out of the line of sight, giving healthcare professionals better control and confidence while performing cerumen removal. ClearLook's design includes reference markers for re-entry into the ear, improving practitioner and patient satisfaction.

"Bionix is pleased to attend AAP, and we look forward to networking with attendees and other exhibitors," said Chris Becker, President and CEO of Bionix, LLC. "At Bionix, we are always looking for exciting new products that solve everyday problems medical professionals encounter. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase our innovations and demonstrate to medical professionals that Bionix creates tools to provide better patient care."

Bionix is a quality-driven, service-oriented, multi-national company committed to acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative single-patient use medical products that help people.

The Bionix team encourages all AAP attendees to stop by their booth to learn more about their innovative products. Limited samples will be available for ClearLook and other popular products.

About Bionix
A trusted name in the healthcare industry for nearly 40 years, Bionix has continued to grow and evolve with the ever-changing healthcare industry – in the United States and more than 75 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.bionix.com.

###

Jean Gillen
Bionix
jgillen@bionix.com

You just read:

Bionix® to Attend American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) 2022 National Conference & Exhibition in Anaheim, CA

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.