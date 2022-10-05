COMEDIAN AIDA RODRIGUEZ TO HOST THE 7TH ANNUAL MULTICULTURAL MEDIA CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6
DC FILM PARTNERS MMCA FOR INAUGURAL DCxMETAVERSE SUMMIT TO BE HELD AT THE TRUE REFORMER BUILDING IN WASHINGTON, DC, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7 FROM 10 AM- 4:30 PM/ETWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Multicultural Media & Correspondents Association MMCA is pleased to announce the 7th Annual Multicultural Media Correspondents Dinner (MMCDTM) being held on Thursday, October 6th, at the Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C. The exclusive, invitation-only gathering of media influencers, policymakers, executives, corporate and advocacy organization allies, and Hollywood VIPs will honor BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) media industry legends and luminaries whose careers continue to pave the way for the next generation of BIPOC media stakeholders. This year’s event will be hosted by Comedian and Actress Aida Rodriguez.
The distinguished 2022 MMCD Honorees include Media Icon Honoree Jenifer Lewis (Actress, Comedian, Activist); Print/Digital Journalist Honoree Ellen Nakashima (National Security Reporter, Washington Post); Radio Journalist Honoree Sybil Wilkes (Former Co-host “The Tom Joyner Morning Show,” Co-Founder YoSy Media); and Television Broadcast Journalist Honoree Jose Diaz-Balart (Host “Jose Diaz-Balart Reports,” MSNBC).
The following day, as part of MMCA’s commitment to ensuring equity and inclusion in the converging physical and online world known as the metaverse, MMCA will host the inaugural DCxMetaverse Summit in partnership with the DC Film Office, Comcast NBC Universal, ESPAT TV, Fifth Season, and Microsoft. The event will take place Friday, October 7, from 10 am – 4:30 pm ET at the historic True Reformer Building in Washington, D.C. The day will include a series of panel discussions with leading practitioners and experts to explore the new economic evolution. The goal for DCxMetaverse is simple: Provide the culture with a roadmap to enter the metaverse and establish DC as the epi-center for innovation and inclusion in the metaverse. Speakers will include Dr. Rashad Richey, Host of “Indisputable” on TYT; David Morgan, President, MMCA, and CEO of BIPOCXchange; John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development; Dante Simpson, CEO of ESPAT TV, Ryan Johnson, Founder and CEO of Cxmmunity Media & HBCU Esports League; Eric Pertilla, SVP Television Development, and Production at Fifth Season; HD4President, Rapper and Producer; Sui Lang L. Panoke, SVP of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion at Zion Bank; Candice C. Jones, CEO Public Welfare Foundation; Eric Brown Jr., Sr. Mixed Reality Technical Specialist at Microsoft; and Tavonia Evans, Founder and CEO of $GUAP Coin; and Cleve Mesidor, Executive Director of the Block Chain Foundation; and more.
“MMCA was established to highlight BIPOC media excellence and to grow and sustain our call to action to address structural barriers and create more opportunities for BIPOC media ownership,” said MMCA President David Morgan. “We are proud that this year we can celebrate the amazing 2022 honorees at our 7th Annual Multicultural Media Correspondents Dinner and also bring a full-day DCxMetaverse Summit to provide the BIPOC community with a roadmap to enter the Metaverse.”
MMCA is a BIPOC and non-partisan 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to secure greater control of who, what, where, when and how our story is told. We are proud to have built a powerful platform that (1) fosters coalition-building among BIPOC media advocacy organizations, (2) shapes media policy, (3) facilitates constructive engagement between policymakers and media industry stakeholders, (4) provides assistance to BIPOC media stakeholders, and (5) celebrates BIPOC media excellence. Follow us @mmcadc on all social platforms.
