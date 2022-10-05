TCEQ approves fines totaling $164,853

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $118,843 against 15 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality, three municipal wastewater discharges, and six public water systems.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one municipal solid waste, two petroleum storage tanks, and one public water system.

A proposal for decision was issued for the following enforcement category: one air quality.

In addition, on Oct. 4, the executive director approved penalties totaling $46,010 against 16 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Oct. 19, 2022.