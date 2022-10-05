Ensure Environmental Protection with IP67 BNC to Microminiature MCX and MMCX Cables
Amphenol RF expands standard cable configurations to support miniaturized applications for rugged environments.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our cable assembly portfolio with additional BNC to MCX and MMCX configurations. These assemblies are designed on flexible RG-316 cable and offer reliable electrical performance up to 6 GHz with standard lengths from six inches to three meters. Assemblies that feature the popular BNC connector to microminiature MCX and MMCX interconnects are ideal for IoT wireless antenna modules, remote access points and surveillance systems.
The connectors used in these assemblies are manufactured using machined brass with either nickel (BNC) or gold (MCX/MMCX) plated bodies with gold-plated contacts. They are available in straight and right-angle configurations with a flexible cable type that allows for easy installation. The miniaturized MCX and MMCX connectors are suitable for applications with limited space such as wireless control systems or ruggedized tablets. Meanwhile, the waterproof IP67 sealed BNC panel mount jack provides protection from external elements to ensure the safety of sensitive systems.
These robust cable assemblies join an extensive line of existing options to provide solutions for a wide variety of markets and applications. Custom lengths are available upon request.
View All: BNC to MCX Cable Assemblies | BNC to MMCX Cable Assemblies
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
