Fentanyl in Our Communities - Arizona State Gang Task Force

The Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) is a statewide multi-agency task force led by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Gang Enforcement Bureau. The mission of GIITEM, in collaboration with citizens, partnered agencies and intelligence resources, is to suppress criminal gangs and transnational crime.

On September 15, 2022, while patrolling in Avondale, AZDPS GIITEM detectives detained and arrested an 18-year-old male suspect who fled from them in a residential area and was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl pills.

Fentanyl poses a deadly threat to our communities, including kids and teens. Please talk to your loved ones about the dangers of taking fentanyl and unknown pills. According to the DEA, 42% of pills tested for fentanyl contained at least 2mg, a potentially fatal dose.

If someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, visit www.samhsa.gov/find-treatment for help finding treatment.