Entrepreneur Media Selects BrandStar Studios to Film its Popular Series “Elevator Pitch”
BrandStar Studios recent upgrades include the latest in Next-Gen virtual and augmented technology, making it a natural choice for this collaboration.
Creating high end productions, using in-camera virtual environments to film technology-intensive programming is our goal for the production of Elevator Pitch.”DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevator Pitch, a pitch show developed by Entrepreneur Media, will be filmed at BrandStar Studios, maximizing the company’s next-gen virtual, augmented mixed-reality technology.
— Andrea Kott, President, BrandStar Studios
The popular Elevator Pitch program features entrepreneurs having 60 seconds to pitch their business, product and/or idea in an elevator setting. If the investors like what they hear, the business owner is invited into the “board room” to discuss further and negotiate their ask. The show is rapidly gaining popularity and with a successful 72 episodes completed, the plan is to evolve and expand alongside Entrepreneur’s recent launch of EntrepreneurTV; the first-ever FAST/VOD channel delivering more than 200 hours of content streaming 24 hours a day across multiple platforms.
Started in 2017, Elevator Pitch is gaining traction with every season and currently boasts digital syndication and over three million streams per episode. Season eight’s high profile investors will include: Mark Randolph-co-founder/ former CEO Netflix, Kim Perell - Perell Ventures, Dre London - Owner, London Entertainment Group, Shaun Neff - Co-Founder, Beach House Group, and Nicole Walters - Income Strategist & Entrepreneur among others.
Production of the 8th season is currently underway at BrandStar Studios and will air on Entrepreneur.tv the last week of October 2022. Other broadcast opportunities are TBD but the partnership plans on reaching into other channels in addition to their own platforms.
As part of BrandStar’s dynamic virtual reality abilities, the studio will be creating a mix of Practical and Virtual Environments all filmed at BrandStar Studios in their Deerfield Beach, FL location.
Recently extended to 60-minute episodes, Elevator Pitch is excited about the Entrepreneurs that have been cast for this season. There is an easy initial application process located on the main website. Applicants are usually new entrepreneurs and are chosen based on business accomplishments and potential, rather than their long-standing track record.
“Elevator Pitch is one of Entrepreneur’s most popular, inspiring, and engaging programs and the eighth season coming to EntrepreneurTV will be our biggest yet,” said Entrepreneur Media President Bill Shaw. “Partnering with BrandStar will deliver an enhanced broadcast experience featuring new dynamic and innovative elements that bring to life the pressures that today’s entrepreneurs are facing and the very real emotions that make up an entrepreneur’s journey.”
“BrandStar Studios is proud to be associated with Entrepreneur Media. It’s an incredible company, which shares our core values of creating entertainment that positively impacts the lives of its applicants and viewers,” said Andrea Kott, President, BrandStar Studios. “Creating high end productions, using in-camera virtual environments to film technology-intensive programming is our goal for the production of Elevator Pitch.”
About BrandStar
BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production company, marketing agency, and content exchange platform. Offering everything a full-service marketing firm provides, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people’s lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we have succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com.
About Entrepreneur Media
Entrepreneur is the media powerhouse at the forefront of the culture, mindset, and lifestyle of entrepreneurship. For 45 years, Entrepreneur has helped business leaders start, run and grow their ventures. Today, the brand helps fuel creative ideas and strategize breakthrough growth plans with how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, consulting services, and more.
Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Books provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and business owners worldwide.
