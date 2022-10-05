Energy Industry Veteran Lon Cornell Joins ikeGPS as Director of Enterprise Solutions for Utilities
The hiring of another proven business developer and sales leader underscores IKE’s investment in the electric utility market.
ikeGPS (ASX:IKE)
Lon’s experience in the energy industry and his proven track record helping electric utility partners improve their operational efficiency are going to be huge assets to ikeGPS.”BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IkeGPS, the leading provider of grid infrastructure data acquisition and analysis tools for electric utilities in the US, today announced that Lon Cornell has joined the company and will serve as Director of Enterprise Solutions for Utilities for the Southeast, South Central region.
— Carl Almeter, Vice President of Utilities, ikeGPS
Mr. Cornell brings over 20 years of field and sales experience to ikeGPS, most recently as an account executive at Lightbox where he successfully led the organization’s multinational channels and partnerships program for the Utility, Energy, Transportation, and Insurtech markets.
Previously, Mr. Cornell was an executive national account manager at Corelogic, Inc., where he grew the account portfolio in the Energy and Utilities markets, improving market penetration and utilization by customers of national property information, big data, and technology solutions.
About his new role with ikeGPS, Mr. Cornell said, “I am honored and humbled to be joining IKE and becoming a part of this talented team at this exciting time in the energy industry. I have always strived to help electric utilities, their engineering partners, and communications companies discover ways to improve the grid and bring stellar service to their customers. With ikeGPS, I’ve found a kindred spirit.”
The hiring comes as ikeGPS continues to expand its industry-leading suite of hardware and software tools that help electric utilities acquire and analyze data to secure, maintain, and improve their grid infrastructures, which include the utility poles, wires, and other assets associated with the US electric grid’s physical structure.
IkeGPS’s Vice President of Utilities, Carl Almeter, said of Mr. Cornell’s hiring, “Lon’s experience in the energy industry and his proven track record helping electric utility partners improve their operational efficiency are going to be huge assets to ikeGPS. We are thrilled to have him as part of our team and know that our customers are going to enjoy working with him in improving the integrity of the electric grid’s infrastructure.”
Lon Cornell has a Bachelor’s Degree in Remote Sensing and Cartography from Missouri State University and pursued Graduate Studies from the University of Florida in Geographical Information Systems (GIS). He is a member of the Geospatial Information & Technology Association (GITA) and the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association (USRI).
For more information on ikeGPS visit: www.ikegps.com
About ikeGPS:
For more than a decade and a half, ikeGPS and its suite of industry-leading outside plant data acquisition and analysis tools have helped electric utilities, communications companies, and their engineering service providers efficiently acquire and dependably analyze the data needed to properly assess and maintain their outside plant infrastructures. Ike’s suite of tools allows its customers to increase speed, quality, and safety for the construction and maintenance of distribution assets. ikeGPS is listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange under the stock symbol IKE. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with engineering and manufacturing in Wellington, New Zealand.
Carl Almeter
ikeGPS
