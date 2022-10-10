JD Technologies Global, LLC Promotes New Marketing Manager Role
EINPresswire.com/ -- JD Technologies Global, LLC, a leading manufacturer’s representative also referred to as a Field Sales and Marketing Service company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Laura Rivera to Marketing Manager. In her new role, Laura will help execute the company's marketing strategy and campaign development.
“Laura has been with us for over 12 years. She started as an Office Administrator and has worked her way up to Outbound Marketing, Sales and now Marketing Manager.” said John Knott, President.
"As part of our Marketing and Inside Sales Team, Laura has become proficient at generating appointments and uncovering meaningful opportunities. As Marketing Manager she will continue this success while benefiting our principals (manufacturers we represent) and our valued customers.”
“I am pleased with the added responsibility.” said Mrs. Rivera. “ JD Technologies helps engineering and supply chain professionals save time, money and resources by representing a full line of top quality (or synergistic mix) companies that can provide customized solutions. This keeps me on my toes as I market all of our principal’s products and services.”
About JD Technologies Global, LLC
JD Technologies Global, LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the aerospace, military & defense, industrial and medical industries. They develop long term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies Global, LLC, their products, services and their consultative selling methodology, visit www.jdtechsales.com.
