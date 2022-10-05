Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,133 in the last 365 days.

Procurement Begins for La Ronge Long-Term Care Center

CANADA, October 5 - Released on October 5, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to choose a contractor for the La Ronge Long-Term Care Centre (LTC) project. The successful proponent will be responsible for building a new LTC facility and renovating the existing LTC space. 

"I am very pleased to see this project moving forward," Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "This new facility will allow many more La Ronge and area seniors to remain close to family and provide a safe, comfortable space for them to call home."

The new Long-Term Care Centre will be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). The three-story, two-wing facility will be designed for 80 resident rooms, and include kitchen and living areas, tub rooms and family rooms, a traditional healing space, a serenity room, a commercial kitchen, and Home Care, including wound care, dental, and podiatry suites. Site work is anticipated to begin in January 2023, with building construction expected to start in Spring 2023.

"It's very exciting to see this project getting underway," Athabasca MLA Jim Lemaigre said. "Not only will the new facility provide excellent care for residents, but it will also allow them to remain in La Ronge close to their loved ones."

This project also includes renovating the existing 16-bed facility to provide increased Health Centre space and improve several program areas, including home care, therapies, an adult day program, and a new hemodialysis unit. The new long-term care facility will be built adjacent to and connected to the existing Health Centre, which will remain open during the renovation work.

"As we move this project forward, the Saskatchewan Health Authority looks to the future and providing better care for our seniors and others needing long-term care in the north," Saskatchewan Health Authority Integrated Northern Health Physician Executive Dr. Stephanie Young said. "The increase in long-term care beds will keep more residents closer to family in an environment that is culturally responsive and welcoming. The addition of a hemodialysis unit will make receiving treatments much easier for patients, with the ability to receive dialysis closer to their home community."

The teams shortlisted through this RFQ will proceed to the second stage of procurement for the project, a Request for Proposal (RFP). The RFP is expected to open this fall, and each shortlisted proponent will be invited to submit a proposal for the project.

The RFQ is available on SaskTenders at https://sasktenders.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Saskatchewan Health Authority
Regina
Phone: 1-833-766-4392
Email: media@saskhealthauthority.ca

SaskBuilds and Procurement
Regina
Phone: 306-520-3607
Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca

Health
Regina
Phone: 306-787-4083
Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Procurement Begins for La Ronge Long-Term Care Center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.