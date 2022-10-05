Procurement Begins for La Ronge Long-Term Care Center

CANADA, October 5 - Released on October 5, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to choose a contractor for the La Ronge Long-Term Care Centre (LTC) project. The successful proponent will be responsible for building a new LTC facility and renovating the existing LTC space.

"I am very pleased to see this project moving forward," Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "This new facility will allow many more La Ronge and area seniors to remain close to family and provide a safe, comfortable space for them to call home."

The new Long-Term Care Centre will be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). The three-story, two-wing facility will be designed for 80 resident rooms, and include kitchen and living areas, tub rooms and family rooms, a traditional healing space, a serenity room, a commercial kitchen, and Home Care, including wound care, dental, and podiatry suites. Site work is anticipated to begin in January 2023, with building construction expected to start in Spring 2023.

"It's very exciting to see this project getting underway," Athabasca MLA Jim Lemaigre said. "Not only will the new facility provide excellent care for residents, but it will also allow them to remain in La Ronge close to their loved ones."

This project also includes renovating the existing 16-bed facility to provide increased Health Centre space and improve several program areas, including home care, therapies, an adult day program, and a new hemodialysis unit. The new long-term care facility will be built adjacent to and connected to the existing Health Centre, which will remain open during the renovation work.

"As we move this project forward, the Saskatchewan Health Authority looks to the future and providing better care for our seniors and others needing long-term care in the north," Saskatchewan Health Authority Integrated Northern Health Physician Executive Dr. Stephanie Young said. "The increase in long-term care beds will keep more residents closer to family in an environment that is culturally responsive and welcoming. The addition of a hemodialysis unit will make receiving treatments much easier for patients, with the ability to receive dialysis closer to their home community."

The teams shortlisted through this RFQ will proceed to the second stage of procurement for the project, a Request for Proposal (RFP). The RFP is expected to open this fall, and each shortlisted proponent will be invited to submit a proposal for the project.

