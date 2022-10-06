JD Technologies Global, LLC Promotes New Director of Marketing Role
EINPresswire.com/ -- JD Technologies Global, LLC is pleased to announce the promotion of Judy Monahan to the position of Director of Marketing. In this role, Mrs. Monahan will oversee marketing, communications, and public relations for the Ormond Beach - headquartered Field Sales and Marketing Services Company. She will continue to work closely with the President of JD Technologies Global, John Knott and Vice President of Sales, Matt Knott.
“Judy is going to be such an asset in this important new role,” said John Knott, President.
“JD Technologies’ value proposition is built on thought leadership and client satisfaction. As our Director of Marketing, she will continue to shape our messaging, leveraging what we’ve learned during our 20 plus years in business,” John concluded.
“I can’t imagine working anywhere else,” said Mrs. Monahan. “The management team values hard work and they’ve taught me more in a year than anywhere else that I’ve worked.”
Judy Monahan brings a wealth of demand generation and professional experience to the Director of Marketing position. In January of 2022, she passed 5 years of service with JD Technologies as the company’s Marketing Administrator.
Prior to joining JD Technologies, Judy worked for a major photomask manufacturer for 8 years. During that time, she advanced numerous times within the operations and member services area. She also has been involved with a Connecticut non-profit organization for over 8 years. Her experience includes brand management, strategic planning, and customer service. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Connecticut.
About JD Technologies Global, LLC:
JD Technologies Global, LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the aerospace, military & defense, industrial and medical industries. They develop long term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies Global, LLC, their products, services and their consultative selling methodology, visit www.jdtechsales.com.
