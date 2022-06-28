New Solution to Quickly Fix and Clear Up Milky, Emulsified Hydraulic Fluid for Ongoing Use
Mechanic In A Bottle (MIB) Hydraulic Oil Fix & Stabilizer Traps Water to Make Bad Fluid Usable - Fixes Emulsified Hydraulic FluidCONWAY, SC, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B3C Fuel Solutions, the inventors of OEM approved and used fuel additive brands Mechanic In A Bottle and Ethanol Shield Fuel Stabilizer, used by millions worldwide to fix, maintain, protect and prevent problems with, engines and equipment, have a new product line for hydraulic consumers.
The Problem of Water in Hydraulic Fluid:
Water is the most damaging contaminant in hydraulic fluid. Water increases over time and too much water causes white gummy masses to form that cannot be flushed, leading to corrosion, rust, reduced or no lubrication, sludge and more. Ultimately, damage occurs (bearing failure, seal damage and leaks, blown hoses and more) which leads to downtime and costly repairs.
Quick Fix for Milky, Emulsified Hydraulic Fluid:
Mechanic In A Bottle Hydraulic Oil Fix & Stabilizer quickly traps the water and neutralizes any acids to quickly transform emulsified hydraulic fluid from unusable to usable. This transformation happens right before your eyes (see video https://b3cfuel.com/product/hydraulic-oil-fix-fixes/).
Once MIB Hydraulic Oil Fix & Stabilizer is added to hydraulic fluid, the fluid will clear up, stabilize, and become usable so operations can continue, avoiding damage and downtime, and saving you time and money.
Mechanic In A Bottle Hydraulic Oil Fix & Stabilizer can be used in three key ways:
1. Quickly Fix Milky, Emulsified Hydraulic Fluid
2. Flush and Clean the Oil System
3. Preventative Maintenance
More Information & Where to Find
Visit www.B3CFuel.com to learn more about Mechanic In A Bottle Hydraulic Oil Fix, as well as B3C’S complete line of Gas, Diesel and Oil solutions so you can fix, maintain, protect, and prevent problems with, all your engines and equipment.
About B3C
B3C Fuel Solutions LLC (B3C), based in Conway, South Carolina, is a world leading manufacturer of a complete line of additives and patented fluid-drying desiccants for gasoline, diesel and oils. Since 2009, B3C’s worldwide brands like Mechanic In A Bottle, Ethanol Shield, Fuel Life, and Diesel Mechanic In A Bottle have led the industry to keep equipment and machinery running and lasting longer by fixing and preventing issues caused by water and contamination. B3C products help Do-It-Yourself (DIY), professional, and industrial users save time and money by avoiding repairs, downtime, and unnecessary costs.
