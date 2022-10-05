Noble Corporation completes divestment of five jackups

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") today announced it has completed the sale of the Noble Hans Deul, Noble Sam Hartley, Noble Sam Turner, Noble Houston Colbert, and Noble Lloyd Noble (the "Remedy Rigs") to a subsidiary of Shelf Drilling, Ltd. ("Shelf Drilling") for cash proceeds of $375 million as part of the recently completed business combination with Maersk Drilling. As previously disclosed in the June 23, 2022 Remedy Rigs sale announcement, all onshore and offshore related staff, support and infrastructure associated with these rigs is hereby transferred to Shelf Drilling, while Noble will continue to operate the Noble Lloyd Noble under a bareboat charter with Shelf Drilling through the conclusion of that rig's current drilling contract with Equinor which is expected to finish in the second quarter of 2023.

"The closing of the Remedy Rigs sale is an essential element to the transformative business combination with Maersk Drilling which we completed earlier this week." said Robert Eifler, President and CEO of Noble. Mr. Eifler continued, "The cash proceeds from the sale will augment Noble's already conservative balance sheet and further enhance our capital flexibility. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Noble employees who will transfer to Shelf Drilling and wish them continued success."

