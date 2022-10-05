Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,081 in the last 365 days.

SouthState Corporation to Announce Quarterly Earnings Results on Monday, October 24, 2022

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation SSB ("SouthState") announced today that it will release third quarter 2022 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022, after the market closes.  Upon release, investors may access a copy of SouthState's earnings results at the Company's website at www.SouthStateBank.com under Investor Relations, News & Market Data section.

SouthState will host a conference call on October 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its third quarter 2022 results.  Investors may call in (toll free) by dialing (844) 200-6205 (host: Will Matthews, CFO).  The number for international participants is (929) 526-1599.  The conference ID number is 879329.  Participants may also pre-register for the conference by navigating to https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/870779168.  Access detail will be provided via email upon completion of registration. 

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the link at SouthState's website at ww.SouthStateBank.com.  An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of October 25, 2022 through the Investor Relations section of www.SouthStateBank.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southstate-corporation-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-results-on-monday-october-24-2022-301641704.html

SOURCE SouthState Corporation

You just read:

SouthState Corporation to Announce Quarterly Earnings Results on Monday, October 24, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.