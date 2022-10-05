LiquidPlanner Earns a 2022 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius
EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, the Seattle-based Planning Intelligence company, announced today that they have received a 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform. This third-annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities.
“LiquidPlanner has earned a 2022 Tech Cares award for demonstrating a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “LiquidPlanner has supported their remote workforce by allowing for flexible schedules, paying those who live in areas with lower costs of living as well as those in more expensive areas, and supporting employee priorities for donation and volunteerism.”
LiquidPlanner is proud of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. Community investments included direct sponsorship and commitment of employee time to events such as the “Because I Can” run benefiting Seattle’s Children’s Hospital and the annual United Way Day of Caring.
To be accepted for the TrustRadius Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated impactful CSR initiatives in one of the following categories; volunteerism, diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, charitable donations and fundraising, support for in-office and remote employees, or environmental sustainability initiatives.
About LiquidPlanner: LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.
About TrustRadius: TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
