EisnerAmper Adds Noelene Sheridan as a Tax Partner in Its Private Client Services Group

Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper is pleased to announce Noelene Sheridan has joined the firm as tax partner in its Private Client Services (“PCS”) Group.

Noelene has 30 years of expertise including tax services for commercial and residential real estate owners as well as for high net worth individuals and their families. Her expertise includes income and estate tax planning; providing tax advisory services to closely held businesses; and reviews of individual, partnership, trust, gift and estate tax returns.

“Noelene’s deep knowledge and experience in tax advisory will greatly enrich our firm,” said Jeffrey Parker, National Co-Leader of EisnerAmper’s PCS Tax Group and Co-Head of New York Tax. “Our clients seek tailored solutions and specialized knowledge in the many complex areas of taxation. Noelene’s extensive experience will add significant value to EisnerAmper’s clients going forward.”

Noelene earned an M.S. in Taxation from C.W. Post University and a B.A. in Accounting from St. John’s University. She is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the New York State Society of CPAs.

About Noelene Sheridan

Noelene Sheridan is a Tax Partner at the firm with more than 30 years of experience in public accounting. She specializes in providing tax services for commercial and residential real estate owners, high net-worth individuals, trusts and estates.

