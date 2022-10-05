Stonehouse Pond Access Area Will Temporarily Close October 16- October 19

CONTACT:

October 5, 2022

Concord, NH – The public boat access facility serving Stonehouse Pond in Barrington will be closed beginning in the late evening of Sunday, October 16. The closure will last through Wednesday, October 19, and the site will reopen on Thursday, October 20. This closure is to facilitate regrading of the access road through the property to benefit the public who utilize the NH Fish and Game boat access facility as well as those who recreate in the Southeast Land Trust (SELT) of New Hampshire’s Stonehouse Forest.

During this timeframe, there will be no opportunity to use any portion of the access road, parking areas, or the boat access location for any purpose. The hiking trails through the SELT property may be accessed from a SELT-operated parking area located three-quarters of a mile to the east on Route 9.

NH Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees and federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/boating/index.html.