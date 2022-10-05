Pacific Woodtech (PWT) Bolsters Sales Team with Two New Leadership Promotions

Matt and Roger represent the kind of dedication, visionary leadership, and innovative spirit we celebrate here at Pacific Woodtech. We are thrilled to welcome them to their new leadership positions.” — CEO, Jim Enright

BURLINGTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Woodtech’s continued growth and new strategic partnerships have resulted in several recent changes to the company’s sales team. Effective immediately, Matt Caissie will move from his role as Director of Business Development Eastern US & Canada into PWT’s General Sales Manager. Additionally, Roger Little has accepted the role of PWT National Accounts Manager. Both will report directly to the PWT Executive leadership team.

In his new role, Caissie will lead the sales efforts and be responsible for the ongoing integration of PWT and Titan sales teams’ combined customer bases. He brings decades of EWP experience to his new position. With a 2 year Civil Engineering Technology Diploma, Caissie began his EWP career in 1997 pioneering engineered wood in the Atlantic Canada region before signing on with Canadian EWP manufacturers in 2000, establishing new brands while nurturing distribution partnerships throughout North America. In 2015, he joined the PWT team as Director, Business Development – US East & Canada.

Little will head up PWT’s national dealer and builder programs working closely with Caissie to guide PWT through its combined sales efforts. His 36 years in the EWP industry include early assignments in timber engineering and estimating, followed by ten years of sourcing and exporting a variety of EWP products to Japan. Prior to joining PWT, Little held various roles with Louisiana-Pacific for over two decades.

“Matt and Roger represent the kind of dedication, visionary leadership, and innovative spirit we celebrate here at Pacific Woodtech,” said PWT President and CEO Jim Enright. “We are thrilled to welcome them to their new leadership positions within the company and thank them for their unwavering efforts to maintain and cultivate our customer relationships during the Titan transition. I look forward to PWT’s future under their leadership.”



About PWT

Since 1998, Pacific Woodtech (PWT) has been one of the world’s top producers of engineered wood products (LVL, Treated LVL, and I-Joist) and holds a solid first place in product quality, process, and customer service. Our two-step distribution footprint is established with key distribution partners who service the residential construction market. Combined with specialty distribution that provides strategic Industrial EWP products, we are keenly positioned to service the needs of the EWP markets in North America.

The best building products come from the best people. Pacific Woodtech is committed to building a diverse team of the most talented, enthusiastic employees in the industry. Team members find a rewarding and comfortable work environment, competitive compensation and benefits, and a steadfast commitment to safety.

Pacific Woodtech is headquartered in Burlington, Washington, halfway between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. in the heart of beautiful Skagit County. Here we enjoy sporting events, arts, fine dining, and other benefits of big city living, plus easy access to a wide variety of outdoor recreational adventures.



Roger Little

Roger is a native of Bellingham, WA, and received his BS and MS in Civil Engineering from Washington State University. He spent the last 36 years of his career in the EWP industry. Early assignments included timber engineering and estimating, followed by a 10-year stint sourcing and exporting a variety of EWP products to Japan. Prior to Pacific Woodtech, he held various sales roles during his 22 years with Louisiana-Pacific. He lives with his wife, Lisa, in the Seattle area and enjoys traveling, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends.

Matt Caissie

A native of Atlantic Canada, Matt was introduced to the building materials business working for a local lumberyard while in high school. After completing his studies in Civil Engineering Technology, he began his EWP career in 1997, pioneering engineered wood in the Atlantic region. In 2000, he started working with Canadian EWP manufacturers, establishing new brands while nurturing distribution partnerships throughout North America. Matt joined the growing team at PWT in 2015 as Director, Business Development – US East & Canada. Matt has volunteered in his community for many years, coaching his two sons and daughter in minor hockey. He enjoys outdoor activities, including snowboarding, hiking, backpacking, tennis, and camping. On most weekends, spring through fall, he can be found on the Bay of Fundy or the Northumberland Straight kayaking with his wife, Kim.