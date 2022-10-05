Denver Local Tours Cheesman Park Ghost Tours Now Running

Cheesman Headstones and Womans Ghostly Apparition

Due to popular demand, Denver Local Tours reopens its Cheesman Park Ghost Tour through Spooktober.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver Local Tours, dedicated to providing unique city and culture tours are happy to announce their Cheesman park Ghost Tour is back due to popular demand. Their popular Ghost Tour is historically based on the “eternal residents” including pioneers, that may still be buried in the park and the customs and rituals of the burials themselves. Tour highlights include haunted mansion homes of Denvers’ famous “Humboldt Island”.

“We are very happy to announce the return of the Cheesman Park Ghost Tour,” said Will Olson, Chief Experience Officer at Denver Local Tours. “When we created this tour, we wanted it to be one fo a kind instead of the same tour that you can get at other tour operators. We are based on history and facts, and not commercially available stories. We dug deep into the history of the park, the people buried here to this day and about a unique cultural ritual that was used in the park for their loved ones.”

Denver Local Tours showcases offbeat fun around the city through tours that investigate Denver legends and folklore, quirky local customs, art, and eats. Urban adventurer, Foodie and Denver Local Tour founder, Will Olson, leads tours currently on offer through Denver Local’s Tour menu.

Additional goodies served up by Denver Local tours include:

Whiskey and History Tour. A 3 hour walking tour where you’ll learn when and where Denver began as you taste and learn about Irish Whiskies in the oldest Irish Pub in Denver. Stop into a modern Saloon and learn about and taste Bourbon, Rye, and Scotch. Finish with a tasting at a Local Denver Distillery. Along the way you’ll hear tales of the Outlaws, Pioneers, Con Men, and Kingpins of the underworld that made the city what it is today.

RiNo Art and Graffiti Tour. Explore where art is made on this 1.5 hour walking tour. From urban charm to industrial revival, learn first hand why Lonely Planet has named RiNo one of the top 10 must-visit neighborhoods in the US.

LoDo Walking Tour. Explore Denver legends and folklore, quirky local customs, art, architecture and eats. Guests on the one and a half-hour trip uncover secrets of downtown buildings most people simply walk past every day, as well as learn about its past, present and future.

“The majority of tourism to Denver is actually folks coming from other parts of Colorado,” says Will Olson owner, Denver Local tours. “Our goal is both to support the community with our business and to connect visitors with adventurous, local guides who craft experiences that ignite the senses.”

About Denver Local Tours

Denver Local tours was formed through a genuine love for Denver and a desire to build unforgettable adventures. They provide authentic, guided tours of Denver’s culture, history, quirks, and cuisine, based on three decades in the hospitality industry. Stow away that guidebook—it’s time to experience Denver like a local! Visit denverlocaltours.com to learn more.

