Denver Local Tours Wins 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Best of the Best Award for Best Tours and Activities in Denver

Rachel leading a tour through Larimer Square A group having their photo taken with the famous Milk Splash at the Dairy Block. Bourbon, Rye and Scotch samples

Denver Local Tours Recognized Among Best in Denver Based on Exceptional Traveler Reviews

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver Local Tours, dedicated to providing unique city and culture tours are happy to announce today it has been recognized as the overall 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best award winner for multiple categories including Best Tours and Activities out of over 177 tours and companies. Throughout the last couple of challenging years, Denver Local Tours stood out to travelers and provided an amazing experience despite truly unprecedented circumstances. Based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews, award winners represent travelers' ultimate favorite around the globe.

“We are very happy to have been chosen for the second year in a row for the Best of the Best Travelers’ Choice Award,” said Will Strobolson, Chief Experience Officer at Denver Local Tours. “Denver Local Tours was launched to provide extraordinary Denver experiences for both residents and visitors alike. Outfitted with 30 years of hospitality management know-how, Denver Local tours was designed with the insider experience in mind—to dine, drink, and explore as if one called Denver home.”

Denver Local Tours showcases offbeat fun around the city through tours that investigate Denver legends and folklore, quirky local customs, art, and eats. Urban adventurer, Foodie and Denver Local Tour founder, Rachel Strobolson, leads the LoDo walking tour currently on offer through Denver Local’s Tour menu. Guests on the one and a half-hour trip uncover secrets of downtown buildings most people simply walk past every day, as well as learn about its past, present and future.

Additional goodies served up by Denver Local tours include

Whiskey and History Tour. A 3 hour walking tour where you’ll learn when and where Denver began as you taste and learn about Irish Whiskies in the oldest Irish Pub in Denver. Stop into a modern Saloon and learn about and taste Bourbon, Rye, and Scotch. Finish with a tasting at a Local Denver Distillery. Along the way you’ll hear tales of the Outlaws, Pioneers, Con Men, and Kingpins of the underworld that made the city what it is today.

RiNo Art and Graffiti Tour. Explore where art is made on this 1.5 hour walking tour. From urban charm to industrial revival, learn first hand why Lonely Planet has named RiNo one of the top 10 must-visit neighborhoods in the US.

Cheesman Park Ghost Tour. In a little over 1.5 hours, find out the hidden past of one of Denver’s most popular parks. The park inspired the movie “Poltergeist” and “The Changeling”. Find out how many bodies are still under your feet.

“The majority of tourism to Denver is actually folks coming from other parts of Colorado,” says Rachel Strobolson, owner, Denver Local tours. “Our goal is both to support the community with our business and to connect visitors with adventurous, local guides who craft experiences that ignite the senses.”



About Denver Local Tours

Denver Local tours was formed through a genuine love for Denver and a desire to build unforgettable adventures. They provide authentic, guided tours of Denver’s culture, history, quirks, and cuisine, based on three decades in the hospitality industry. Stow away that guidebook—it’s time to experience Denver like a local! Visit denverlocaltours.com to learn more.

TripAdvisor Reviews

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g33388-d13417962-Reviews-Denver_Local_Tours-Denver_Colorado.html

Welcome to Denver