How Do Electric Scooter Batteries Work

What do you need to know to take care of your electric scooter’s battery, and what is the best way to charge it?

CASPER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electric scooters are handy and easily charged ways to get around town, go shopping, or even commute to work. Modern electric scooters have a considerable range and can be used on various terrains.But how do the batteries of electric scooters work? What to know how to take care of the electric scooter's battery, and what is the best way to charge it? Keep reading to find out and learn more about what makes these fun and zippy e-rides work.Where's the Battery?Look at an electric scooter like the MotoTec Metro , wondering where the battery is located. There's a fabulous basket, a comfy-looking seat, and well-designed handles, but where's the battery?The batteries of electric scooters are typically built into the center lower footrest of the scooter, between the two wheels. It is generally a lithium-ion battery and is both narrow and long. Use the footrest as any scooter, as the build of the scooter is strong enough to support and protect the battery.Lithium-ion batteries are durable, energy-dense, and can give a greater power output than traditional lead-acid batteries.How Do I Charge It?The electric scooter should have a charger plugged into a standard home outlet. Ensure the scooter is completely off and the battery has cooled down before charging to avoid damaging the system or hurting ourselves.The charging port should be located at the scooter's base, on the footrest panel's lower sides. Plug the factory charger and connect the pronged end to a wall outlet.Most electric scooters will take between 3 and 8 hours to fully charge, with about 5 hours being the industry average. For example, the GlareWheel EB-C1 takes 3-4 hours to charge. The larger and more powerful the battery, the longer the trust it will take.How Far Can I Go on One Charge?Many new electric scooter owners want to know how far they can go on a single charge. This depends on the battery size and power.Electric scooters can give anywhere from 12-40 miles of range per charge, a considerable spectrum. For example, the GoTrax GMax Ultra can get up to 45 miles per charge under ideal conditions, but this is at the higher end of the possible range with a vehicle of this size.This range also depends on where to ride the scooter, how many inclines tackle, and how to use the throttle. More slopes, throttle, and rougher terrain will eat through battery life faster than flat surfaces and more foot power.How Long Will My Scooter Battery Last?The electric scooter batteries should last 300-500 charge cycles (meaning they can deplete and charge at least 300 times) or 2-3 years. It depends on how often it's used and set the scooter and how well to care for the batteries.Make sure to store the electric scooter batteries in a dry, cool place, be careful not to overcharge (meaning once the battery is fully charged, unplug it), and try to keep the battery safe from moisture and dust. All these steps can help prolong the electric scooter battery's life and give more ride time overall.ConclusionThe electric scooter battery should be located in the central footrest panel of the scooter and can be charged at home with the included factory charger.Turn off the scooter completely to charge. The charging time should take anywhere from 3-8 hours, and the range can be anywhere from 12-40 miles depending on brand and scooter use.Make sure to store the scooter and batteries in a cool, dry place, and keep the batteries away from moisture and dirt. The electric scooter batteries should last 2-3 years or at least 300 charge cycles.About the author:Trevor James is the founder and owner of Mobility Paradise, a one-stop shop for mobility scooters, electric scooters, electric wheelchairs, wheelchairs, oxygen concentrators, lift chairs, saunas, steam showers, massage tables, exercise equipment, electric bikes, massage chairs, and bathtubs. Years ago, Trevor's grandma had an accident that made her dependent on a wheelchair; this forced Trevor and his family to put her into an elderly care facility. Since then, Trevor would visit her to take a walk around the neighborhood. Mobility Paradise was created because Trevor couldn't find an online store that offered a wide selection of mobility equipment and educational resources. What started as a business focusing on mobility scooters grew to include all kinds of mobility products.