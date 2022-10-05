Soji Health CBD Brand Founder Michelle Clemens joins JCPenney in Trumbull, CT
JCPenney invites Soji Health CBD Founder Michelle Clemens to Trumbull, CTLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soji Health CBD Brand Founder Michelle Clemens joins JCPenney in Trumbull, CT on Saturday, October 8th, 2022.
Soji Health is a women-owned CBD brand based in Los Angeles, California that specializes in high quality CBD skincare and ingestible products.
JCPenney searched for the best beauty brands showcasing diversity and inclusion to include in their new nationwide roll out JCPenney Beauty.
Soji Health’s full CBD skincare regimen, which includes Recovery Eye Cream, Revitalizing Daily Moisturizer, Luxe Body Lotion, Soothing Topical Roll On, and Body Oil is available at JCPenney Beauty in-store and online now.
Find Soji Health CBD skincare in-store at the following JCPenney Beauty locations:
· Posner Commons: 6200 Grandview Parkway, Davenport, FL
· Fairlane Town Center: 18900 Michigan Avenue (US 12), Dearborn, MI
· Greenville Mall: 714 Greenville Blvd. SE Suite 200, Greenville, NC
· La Plaza Mall: 2200 S. 10th St., McAllen, TX
· Town East Mall: 6000 Town East Mall, Mesquite, TX
· Eastwood Mall: 5555 Youngstown-Warren Rd., Niles, OH
· Battlefield Mall: 2821 S. Glenstone Ave. Suite 200, Springfield, MO
· Crossroads Center: 4101 W. Division St., Suite 96, Saint Cloud, MN
· Trumbull Shopping Park: 5065 Main St., Trumbull, CT
· Whittwood Shopping Center: 15740 Whittwood Lane, Whittier, CA
###
About Soji Health
Soji Health is determined to pave the way for you to experience the many life-changing benefits of Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD, in all areas of your day to day. Our unique nano-liposomal delivery system provides up to 6x higher and immediate bioavailability than our competitors.
Soji Health crafts all products with Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD that contains cannabinoids, as well as many beautiful botanicals, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids, fiber, flavonoids, and terpenes. The result is a wide-ranging collection of products aimed to soothe your skin, nourish your body and nurture your well-being.
Unlike many competitors, we triple test each batch of Soji Health products with in-house and independent third-party labs to ensure accurate and consistent milligram count. We also provide full copies of our Certificates of Analysis on our website.
Soji Health's full collection of prestige CBD products consists of a full skin care regimen, several flavors of gummies, sublingual oils and we even have something for our favorite furry family members.
Soji Health products contain a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.30% on a dry-weight basis. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult a health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.
To learn more about Soji Health, visit sojihealth.com.
