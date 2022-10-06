Best Medical International/TeamBest Global Companies Will Not Be Exhibiting at the Upcoming ASTRO 2022 Annual Meeting
Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technology and services.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having been unable to resolve concerns and issues with ASTRO over many years, Best Medical International (BMI) and TeamBest Global (TBG) Companies have been forced to seek other options and will not exhibit at the annual meeting this year. However, about 20 members of the TBG staff will be in attendance at the ASRT and SROA 2022 Annual Meetings and will be on hand to meet attendees over five days—October 21-26, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas, USA.
Krishnan Suthanthiran, President and Founder of BMI and TBG recalls the many exhibits and conferences he and BMI/TBG have attended over the years; exhibiting continuously at the ASTRO Annual Meetings and Refresher Courses from 1976—when the meeting was held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia and most likely was the first ASTRO Technical Exhibits—all the way up until 2019. TBG has participated in the AAPM Annual Meetings ever since the 1978 meeting which was held at the Radisson Hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota. Mr. Suthanthiran and his companies have exhibited and attended RSNA since 1972, when RSNA Technical Exhibits and Conferences were at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago with a total attendance of just about 2000—it has now grown to as high as 85,000 in recent years.
It is Mr. Suthanthiran's belief that no other individual has exhibited and attended ASTRO and AAPM Annual Meetings or supported the Refresher Courses and Regional Meetings as long as he has—over half a century. He is beginning his 51st year of his career in medicine/radiation therapy which began in July 1972. Since 1972, he has committed his life and career to cancer research and treatment, motivated by the loss of his father to cancer in 1968. BMI and TBG have spent as much as ONE MILLION+ USD ANNUALLY FOR ASTRO MEETINGS AND JOURNAL ADVERTISING SINCE 2009. TBG's annual budget to exhibit, attend and advertise in professional journals is over 3 million USD.
In addition, Mr. Suthanthiran personally supports his Best Cure Foundation (BCF), Brachytherapy Education and Research Foundation (BREF) and others—some for more than 30 years. BMI, TBG, BCF, BREF and Kitsault Energy participate globally in as many as 70 plus trade shows a year exhibiting supplies and products pertaining to Radiation Therapy, Medical Physics, Health Physics, Nuclear Medicine, Molecular Imaging, Hematology, Blood Transfusion/Sterilization, Cardiology, Radiology, Urology, Surgical, Neurology, Energy, etc.. Just in September alone, TBG Companies exhibited in seven different trade shows in India, the U.S., Canada and Europe. BMI and TBG collectively may be the largest, or second largest, supporter and spender for ASTRO exhibits and journals per year. Also, TBG considers itself the third largest radiation therapy company globally, helping and saving an untold number of patients annually using TBG Companies radiation therapy products and technologies, which has been in clinical use for more than 70 years since inventing in 1951.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
