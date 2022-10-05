Blockchain, Crypto Expert & Serial Entrepreneur Ian Scarffe Joins NFT Workx Advisory Board
NFT Workx, a specialist NFT & Web3 Company, is pleased to announce the addition of Ian Scarffe to its Board of Advisors.
Ian is a highly experienced and seasoned Blockchain Advisor and he will now help us take NFT Workx to the next level as we expand operations and development of the platform.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As NFT Workx continues to attract international attention, Ian brings extensive experience within the Investment and Blockchain markets to support the NFT Workx business development process.
— Adam Leese, CEO
NFT Workx is preparing to launch its new dedicated platform ‘Asset Workx’ which aims to be a global leader in creating digital records for proof of ownership and authenticity of luxury physical goods, via NFTs on the blockchain.
By providing an accessible solution for brands and retailers at point of sale and an easy to use app for individuals for the resale market, we will help to secure these assets, build trust, reduce counterfeiting and fraud. The fundraising will support ongoing development and scaling of the NFT Workx platform to global brands and retailers.
“Ian is a highly experienced and seasoned Blockchain Advisor and he will now help us take NFT Workx to the next level as we expand operations and development of the platform.” Adam Leese, Chief Executive Officer
Ian Scarffe is a serial entrepreneur, investor and consultant with business experience from around the world.
As a leading entrepreneur, Ian is on a personal mission to develop a culture of entrepreneurship, helping startups achieve their full potential as well as helping to expand existing companies. Ian has founded ‘Binkplus’, a startup incubator in Europe.
Ian is an Independent Expert at the European Commission - Horizon 2020.
A leading expert in Startup, Investment, Fintech and Blockchain industries. Ian currently consults and advises for a range of multi-million dollar companies.
Ian’s overall mission is to foster a society of economically independent individuals who are engaged citizens, contributing to the improvement of their communities across the world.
A passion for customer service, wealth of knowledge and vast amounts of hands-on experience in almost every role, means Ian has valuable insight into millions of customers, proving him to be a valuable asset to companies across the globe.
Ian is a Top Global Influencer in Blockchain and Fintech.
Top Ranked Member of Global List - People of Blockchain
www.ianscarffe.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianscarffe
About NFT Workx
NFT Workx is a specialist NFT & Web3 Company providing a wide variety of services including Consulting, Strategy, Marketing and NFT Platforms to Businesses, Brands, Artists, Sports Clubs, Authors and Athletes from around the world.
Adam Leese
NFT Workx Ltd
+44 7525 008008
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other