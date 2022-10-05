Non-Driver Photo ID events happening in October

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is partnering with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, Standing Rock Sioux, Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation, and Spirit Lake Nation to provide Non-Driver Photo Identification (ID) Cards that can be used for voting purposes.



The photo ID cards will be issued for North Dakota residents who do not have a driver’s license or a tribal identification card. The Non-Driver Photo ID Card provided at these locations will be free to the public if they are 18 and older.



“Our goal is to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to vote in the upcoming elections,” said Brad Schaffer, NDDOT driver license division director.



NDDOT staff will obtain photos and documents at tribal locations. The paperwork will be processed overnight, and the Photo ID card will be mailed to residents within five days.



Dates and times for photo ID events:



Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa: Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Derrick Dixon Event Center, 1210 William Hardesty St, Belcourt

Standing Rock Sioux: Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Sioux County Courthouse, 303 2nd Ave., Fort Yates

MHA Nation: Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. – Northern Lights Wellness Center, 710 East Ave., New Town

Spirit Lake Nation: Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. – The Blue Building, 816 3rd Ave. N., Fort Totten

Documents needed to receive a Non-Driver Photo ID Card:



Must provide a certified birth certificate, court issued name change if applies (certified marriage certificate, divorce decree, adoption order)

Proof of ND resident physical address

For questions about photo ID events, please call NDDOT at 1-855-633-6835.



For more information about North Dakota voting requirements go to state website: vote.ND.gov.



Many driver’s license services such as change of address, replacements and more are available online at www.dot.nd.gov.





MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

