Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,990 in the last 365 days.

Florida Summit on Covid II

Florida Summit On Covid II Panelists

Florida Summit On Covid II Panelists

Medical and Legal experts are gathering in Florida to discuss the impact of Covid and ways to restore trust in the practice of medicine

Anyone interested in learning about Covid19 and the impact it had on the medical profession and our society is invited to attend. Legislators and Candidates are also encouraged to join us.”
— Dr. John Littell MD
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Future of Medicine in Post-Covid America

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 numerous experts from the fields of Medicine and Law will travel to The Villages to answer questions and cover topics including: Covid19: Virology, Vaccines and Emerging Threats, Victims of Covid19: Legal and Legislative Remedies, Restoring Trust in America’s Physicians Amidst Vaccine Injury, Mandates and Skepticism, Vaccine Mandates in the Military and Preventing and treating Covid19-Related Illness, Vaccine Injuries and Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine and Other Options.

Anyone interested in learning about Covid19 and the impact it had on the medical profession and our society is invited to attend. Legislators and Candidates are also encouraged to join us for this extraordinary event! We hope you can join us as we explore ways to restore trust in the practice of medicine. Press Welcome! Please see below:

Location: The Brownwood Hotel and Spa, 3003 Brownwood Blvd, The Villages, Florida

Time: 10:00AM-4.30PM EDT Conference, VIP Dinner (separate ticket) 6PM EDT

Tickets: $75 per person, includes Refreshments, VIP Dinner $125 per person

Medical Students: Please phone for more information.

UP TO 5 HOURS CME OFFERED!

(No tickets day of event, please register ONLINE TODAY!)

PRESS WELCOME! Press Accommodations provided for Conference, please show credentials.

TICKETS and Panelist Backgrounds: www.PrescribeTruth.com

###

Contact: Dr. John Littell 407-343-1711
FloridaSummit@protonmail.com
For Tickets, Panelist Backgrounds go to:
www.PrescribeTruth.com

Dr. John Littell, MD
Florida Summit On Covid
+1 407-343-1711
FloridaSummit@protonmail.com

You just read:

Florida Summit on Covid II

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.