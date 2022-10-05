Florida Summit on Covid II
Medical and Legal experts are gathering in Florida to discuss the impact of Covid and ways to restore trust in the practice of medicine
Anyone interested in learning about Covid19 and the impact it had on the medical profession and our society is invited to attend. Legislators and Candidates are also encouraged to join us.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Future of Medicine in Post-Covid America
— Dr. John Littell MD
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 numerous experts from the fields of Medicine and Law will travel to The Villages to answer questions and cover topics including: Covid19: Virology, Vaccines and Emerging Threats, Victims of Covid19: Legal and Legislative Remedies, Restoring Trust in America’s Physicians Amidst Vaccine Injury, Mandates and Skepticism, Vaccine Mandates in the Military and Preventing and treating Covid19-Related Illness, Vaccine Injuries and Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine and Other Options.
Legislators and Candidates are also encouraged to join us for this extraordinary event! We hope you can join us as we explore ways to restore trust in the practice of medicine. Press Welcome! Please see below:
Location: The Brownwood Hotel and Spa, 3003 Brownwood Blvd, The Villages, Florida
Time: 10:00AM-4.30PM EDT Conference, VIP Dinner (separate ticket) 6PM EDT
Tickets: $75 per person, includes Refreshments, VIP Dinner $125 per person
Medical Students: Please phone for more information.
UP TO 5 HOURS CME OFFERED!
(No tickets day of event, please register ONLINE TODAY!)
PRESS WELCOME! Press Accommodations provided for Conference, please show credentials.
TICKETS and Panelist Backgrounds: www.PrescribeTruth.com
Contact: Dr. John Littell 407-343-1711
FloridaSummit@protonmail.com

www.PrescribeTruth.com
Dr. John Littell, MD
Florida Summit On Covid
+1 407-343-1711
FloridaSummit@protonmail.com