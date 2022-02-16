Medical Experts and Civic Leaders Gather to Encourage Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to VETO Florida Senate Bill 7014
Office of Dr.John Littell
27 Organizations and Experts Encourage Governor Ron DeSantis to Veto Florida Senate Bill 7014
The bill would restrict medical treatments available to Floridians and increase the risk of bad medical outcomes and deaths
PRESS CONFERENCE TO BE HELD
February 17, 2022
1:00 PM Eastern
Office of Dr. John Littell
300 Park Pl Blvd., Kissimmee, FL 34741
A group of 27 civic organizations and leaders have come together to oppose the signing of Florida Senate Bill 7014 in favor of more common sense reforms.
“Senate Bill 7014 effectively prolongs emergency medical laws that will restrict patient choice and may lead to increased deaths” said Attorney R. Shawn McBride who acts as the President of the American Freedom Information Institute, Inc.
“Florida put in emergency liability protections for health care providers early in the Covid-19 pandemic” he continued. “And now, in practice, we are seeing hospitals holding rigidly to Covid-19 treatment protocols from the CDC or other organizations and effectively stopping patients from getting the treatments that their doctors may otherwise prescribe.”
Since March, 2021 Florida Statute 768.381 has provided liability protection for Covid-19 claims to any “health care provider” that follows “government-issued health standards”. And while there has been amazing innovation in treatments available to patient's as the nation's and the world's doctors have found new ways to help Covid-19 patients many of the “government-issued health standards” remain in place from the early days of Covid-19 when they were implemented when the medical community's knowledge of Covid-19 and it's treatments were less developed.
The media is invited to gather for a conference on February 17, 2022 to listen to civic leaders discuss why SB 7014 needs to be vetoed to allow for better medical care in Florida.
Dr. John Littell
International Alliance Physicians and Scientists and More
+1 4073431711
