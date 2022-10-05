Special-Lite® Welcomes Alex Staebell as New Business Development Manager to Focus on Further Expansion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Special-Lite, Inc., the industry leader in manufacturing custom commercial doors and frames, is pleased to announce and welcome Alex Staebell as its business development manager.
Staebell has an extensive construction, operations management, and national sales background. For the past four years, Staebell has specialized in Division 8 - Openings (includes commercial construction products that fill openings, such as doors, glazing systems, and associated hardware) with Serenity Sliding Door Systems. He worked in multiple high-level project management roles focusing on building relationships with architects, end users, and distributors in the healthcare industry. Before Serenity Sliding Door Systems, Alex served as sales director for Tucker Group-HVAC, specializing in Division 23 - Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) construction within the restaurant and educational sectors, working with facilities managers and end users.
“Special-Lite is extremely excited to have Alex join our team,” shared Alex Esposito, Vice President of Product Engineering, Sales and Marketing. “His knowledge and experience will help us reach a broader audience. His strategic focus will help us build stronger relationships with end users, architects, and our reps to expand Special-Lite’s presence in the market.”
As business development manager, Alex will develop a strategic growth strategy for new and existing product lines and geographic regions. He is a key member of Special-Lite’s leadership team and provides strong business-to-business, door, and hardware sales experience to Special-Lite’s regional sales managers and sales representatives. His proven experience will also help strengthen existing national account customer management and acquisition.
Staebell is a University of South Dakota graduate with a B.S. Business Administration degree.
About Special-Lite, Inc. Based in Decatur, Michigan, Special-Lite manufactures engineered architectural products at plants in both Decatur and Benton Harbor, Michigan. These products include doors and or complete entrance systems consisting of aluminum, all fiberglass and aluminum/fiberglass style doors. The broad offering includes flush, monumental or “stile and rail”, fiberglass simulated wood grain, and colonial doors, panels and framing for new construction and replacement installations in educational, commercial, institutional, industrial, and municipal applications. The company was founded in 1971 and pioneered the use of fiberglass reinforced polyester (FRP) material for door skins in the early 1980s. Today it remains one of the largest volume producers of FRP doors in the U.S. Special-Lite’s entrance products were the first to earn GREENGUARD Indoor Air Quality Certification, including the stringent GOLD certification formerly known as the Children & Schools Standard. Visit www.special-lite.com to learn more.
