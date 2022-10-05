Learn to Hunt program opens registration for upland bird virtual Q & A panel discussion

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a virtual program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook upland birds to those with little or no upland bird hunting experience.

The workshop will be held via Zoom, on Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. Experienced instructors will teach the basics skills and strategies needed to hunt pheasants. The workshop is designed for participants age 16 and older. There is no fee to participate.

“Participants will learn the skills and knowledge it takes to hunt upland birds by themselves, like the proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook them as a means of sourcing your own protein,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Space is limited so early registration is encouraged. For more information and to begin the registration process go to https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_- blm7IDeT4aNqkEQ0VMN2A

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and Pheasants Forever. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.