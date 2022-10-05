Center for Nature Informed Therapy Brings Nature Therapy for Wellness to Marian House
Funded by The Gospel Fund from The School Sisters of Notre Dame, CNIT's Therapists Leading a 6-week Nature Therapy for Wellness Course at Marian House Baltimore
Nature heals, nature is everywhere, and nature is for everyone”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Using a grant from the School Sisters of Notre Dame’s Gospel Fund, the Center for Nature Informed Therapy (CNIT) has overcome some logistical and financial challenges to bring their 6-week Nature Therapy for Wellness course to the Marion House, a holistic healing community for women and their children who are in need of housing and support services in Baltimore City. The current course runs from September 21 to October 23rd.
— Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan
In other settings, the course has effectively relieved participants' anxiety, depression, and trauma symptoms. In this new venture, CNIT has tailored this popular course to meet the unique needs of the residents while offering the same tenets of the program based on fostering our individual connections to the natural world.
“Nature heals, nature is everywhere, and nature is for everyone,” says Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan, the founder of CNIT, “We are excited to make this amazing course more accessible to a larger population, and thanks to Marian’s House’s grant, now we can do just that.” Dr. Schreiber-Pan also emphasized that they are not just simply re-running the course they have been offering in Northern Baltimore County. Each population and group has its unique challenges and needs. We want to be mindful of that and we have spent a lot of effort to make sure the course is tailored to those needs.”
“We are all fundamentally a part of nature, whether we have a conscious awareness of it or not. It has been inspirational to watch the participants at the Marion House newly connect or reconnect with the healing gifts of nature as they navigate this profound transition they are moving through,” says Gina Strauss, the lead facilitator of the 6-week group and a Certified Nature Informed Therapist at CNIT.
About Center for Nature Informed Therapy
The Center for Nature Informed Therapy (CNIT) is a clinical mental health organization that specializes in integrating the natural world into psychotherapy through nature-informed counseling and group programs. As a division of Chesapeake Mental Health Collaborative, CNIT offers programs ranging from walk & talk sessions, wilderness retreats, and nature immersion backpacking trips, to certification programs for mental health professionals. For more information about the Center for Nature Informed Therapy, visit its website at www.natureinformedtherapy.com.
About the Nature Therapy for Wellness Course
Nature Therapy for Wellness is a six-week course that integrates nature connection with mindfulness and other resiliency practices to assist people with stress, anxiety, depression, and pain. Each session is 90 minutes and led by a team of licensed and certified Nature Informed Therapists. The program includes guided relaxation, mostly mindfulness and breathing techniques, forest bathing invitations, therapeutic group conversations, information about stress and stress reactions, a healthy lifestyle, as well as nature’s role in health and stress reduction. Participants report leaving the course with a newfound appreciation for nature’s healing capacity and better tools to manage mental health challenges.
To learn more about the course, visit its website at https://www.natureinformedtherapy.com/nature-therapy-for-wellness
