First Dry Eye Disease Education Initiative Event from World Council of Optometry and Alcon Set for November 8
Series Begins with “Dry Eye Disease Mitigation” Online Session with Professors Jennifer Craig, Lyndon Jones, and James WolffsohnST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Council of Optometry (WCO) and Alcon have announced the first in a series of online events supporting their global, evidence-based dry eye disease education initiative. The “Dry Eye Disease Mitigation” event is scheduled for November 8, led by Professor Jennifer Craig and focused on understanding the prevalence and etiology of dry eye, associated risk factors, and how to triage patients presenting with symptoms. Professors Lyndon Jones and James Wolffsohn also join in the discussion.
The event will be available in multiple time zones and includes an interactive live chat to give participants worldwide access to these distinguished experts at no cost. Registration is now open at https://bit.ly/DryEyeMitigation.
Professor Craig said, “Dry eye disease is a widespread problem that in many cases can be easily managed. It does not require a great deal of infrastructure and only modest specialized education. This online event series is aimed at delivering practical information that optometrists can use right away. We need to not only more actively identify patients with dry eye but also point them in the right direction. By doing that, we can improve their quality of life.”
The “Dry Eye Disease Mitigation” digital event will be presented on November 8 in three separate time zones:
5 p.m. HKT/SST = Hong Kong/Singapore Register at https://bit.ly/DryEyeMitigation
6 p.m. CET = Central Europe Register at https://bit.ly/DryEyeMitigation
6 p.m. PST = Pacific Standard Time/Los Angeles Register at https://bit.ly/DryEyeMitigation
WCO and Alcon partnered to develop the dry eye disease education initiative to raise optometrists’ understanding of dry eye and deliver resources on practical management. Dry eye disease is a chronic, painful condition. Approximately 1.4 billion people are affected by dry eye symptoms worldwide, with reports of increased occurrence aligning with notable factors such as increasing use of technology, environmental triggers, and an aging population. The education initiative brings together world-renowned experts to share the latest dry eye disease data and science with the entire optometric community.
The November 8 presentation will also be available on demand following the event. Schedules for additional WCO and Alcon online events will be released in the coming months.
About the World Council of Optometry
The World Council of Optometry (WCO) is an international membership-based non-profit organization for individual optometrists, industry professionals and optometric organizations that envisions a world where optometry makes high quality eye health and vision care accessible to all people. Its mission is to facilitate the development of optometry around the world and support optometrists in promoting eye health and vision care as a human right through advocacy, education, policy development and humanitarian outreach. To learn more, please visit www.worldcouncilofoptometry.info or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Alcon
Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases, and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.
