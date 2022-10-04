Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement in honour of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement:

“Tonight at sundown, Jewish communities in British Columbia and around the world will observe the beginning of Yom Kippur, marking the end of the 10 Days of Awe.

“This sacred Day of Atonement is a solemn time for reflection, repentance, fasting and prayer. It is also a time to set goals for the year ahead.

“While more of this year’s Yom Kippur observances will be shared in person, as people safely come back together, we should continue to respect the health choices made by others.

“May we all be united in our shared commitment to a better future.

“I wish everyone observing Yom Kippur a Tzom Kal and a G’mar Chatimah Tovah.”